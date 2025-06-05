Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono doesn’t need to reinvent noise regulation in the town. Rather, the rules around noise just need a little fine-tuning in line ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress. Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for ...

By Sam Odrowski A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads ...

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...

By Sam Odrowski The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser returned to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 25. It was a ...