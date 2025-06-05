Headline News

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning.

Homeowners in the area of County Road 24 and 109 saw smoke bellowing from a nearby property, after a pressurized containers in a storage building were infringed by fire, creating an explosion around 2 a.m. on June 2.

No injuries were reported.

To prevent these types of incidents from occurring, Grand Valley Fire Chief Justin Foreman said the public should ensure they are safely storing pressurized tanks or containers, batteries, and flammable or combustible liquids.


