General manager appointed at Hockley Valley Resort, Adamo Estate Winery

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

After 18 years with the organization, Baldassarra takes over as general manager from Ken Murray

Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery have announced the promotion of Juliano Baldassarra to the position of General Manager.

Baldassarra succeeds Ken Murray, who has accepted a new position as director of operations with Sunray Group of Hotels, where he will oversee several properties within the company’s portfolio.

Baldassarra brings 18 years of experience with the organization, including eight years since returning in 2018. During his tenure, he has held several senior leadership positions, including director of food and beverage, executive director of operations and, most recently, assistant general manager, a role he held for two years.

“Throughout his career with the organization, Baldassarra has demonstrated a strong commitment to operational excellence, employee development and exceptional guest experiences,” reads a press release. “His extensive knowledge of both properties, collaborative leadership approach and passion for hospitality make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery into their next chapter.”

Baldassarra said he is looking forward to building on the resort’s momentum.

“I am most excited about steering both properties into their next era of growth,” said Baldassarra. “Hospitality is constantly evolving, and I look forward to introducing fresh concepts, enhancing the guest experience and continuing to position Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery as top-tier destinations for leisure, weddings and corporate retreats.”

One of the significant initiatives Baldassarra will oversee is the resort’s upcoming hotel renovations. The project will mark an important step in the continued evolution of Hockley Valley Resort and its commitment to delivering a contemporary and memorable guest experience.

Having grown professionally within the organization, Baldassarra said the appointment carries considerable personal meaning.

“I have great respect for the organization’s beginnings, its future and the people who make it special every day,” said Baldassarra. “Stepping into the general manager role feels like a natural and deeply rewarding next step. I am honoured to lead these two iconic properties into their next chapter and grateful to Sunray Group for entrusting me with this responsibility. Ken leaves big shoes to fill, and I have immense respect for the leadership he brought to Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery.”

Ken Murray said he’s confident in his successor.

“Juliano’s extensive operational experience, deep knowledge of both properties and commitment to our employees and guests make him the right person to lead Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery,” said Murray. “He has earned the respect of the team, and I have every confidence that both properties will continue to grow and thrive under his leadership.”

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