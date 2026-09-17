Friends of the Orangeville Library to host fall Book and Bake Sale

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Friends of the Orangeville Library is preparing for its annual fall Book and Bake Sale on Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mill Street branch.

The fundraiser helps the volunteer group support extra resources and services at the library beyond its regular budget.

Friends of the Orangeville Library representative Shelley Ber said that funds raised at recent sales have already led to two significant additions.

“We purchased snowshoe sets and poles, so they are going to be on loan come wintertime,” she said. “We spent $1,000 on that.”

Ber added, “We also purchased an iPad for the children’s department, so that if parents are looking up a certain book, they don’t have to go to the other end of the library to do it. That was $2,075.”

These projects build on the library’s growing collection of non-traditional items, which already includes offerings such as local park passes.

The fall Book and Bake Sale serves as a smaller companion to the group’s spring book and plant sale, but still plays an important fundraising role. This year’s event will feature donated books arranged in the basement of the Mill Street Library, with homemade baked goods also available.

The sale will be cash-only.

In advance of the sale, organizers are seeking donations of gently used books from the community.

“We are looking for gently used book donations before the sale,” Ber said. “They can be dropped off at the Mill Street Library before the sales on Oct. 3. We can take anything that’s five years and under, but nothing older, because sometimes we get stuff that’s like 20 or 30 years old, and we can’t sell that.”

Friends of the Orangeville Library volunteers will meet on the Friday morning before the sale to sort and display the books, and will staff the fundraiser during its hours on Oct. 3.

Money raised will go back into the library, supporting projects that benefit local residents of all ages.

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