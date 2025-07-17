Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation for the ongoing support, they’re inviting community members to an open house event.

The open house will be held on Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Family Transition Place, located at 20 Bredin Parkway, Orangeville.

“This year, FTP is celebrating 40 years of providing safety, support and hope within the Dufferin and Caledon communities,” reads a press release from FTP. “This longevity is both the unfortunate reality of the enduring and growing need for its services and support as a violence against women agency, yet also a beautiful testament to this community’s commitment and belief in FTP’s work.

Family Transition Place (FTP) was founded in 1985 by a determined group of community members committed to creating a safe space for families in transition. The organization was originally based out of a small home on Hillside Drive.

Family Transition Place moved to the Bredin Drive location in 1997 and operates two satellite locations based out of Bolton and Shelburne. The Orangeville facility can accommodate upwards of 28 people, both women and children, at any given time. FTP has 12 independent units in their emergency shelter.

Over the past 40 years, the agency has also grown beyond simply providing a safe space for individuals leaving intimate partner violence, as they also advocate for the prevention of gender-based violence through counselling services and education outreach programs.

As part of recognizing its 40th anniversary, Family Transition Place is launching a series of initiatives for community members to take part in, helping with the future goals of the organization.

The initiatives include: welcoming 40 new monthly donors, raising $40,000 through third-party events, sharing the stories and experiences of 40 shareholders, and reaching 40 new businesses.

“We hope you’ll consider how you can play an integral part in our future and realizing our vision — a future free of abuse where all individuals are treated with compassion, equity and respect, and live their lives in healthy relationships,”

For more information about each of the opportunities, reach out to Kelly Lee, FTP’s manager of fund development and communication strategies, at 519-942-4122 ext. 243 or kelly@familytransitionplace.ca.

Those interested in attending the open house, celebrating Family Transition Place’s 40th anniversary, are required to register for the event. A registration link will be sent out later in the summer.

Registration details will be available on FTP’s Facebook, Instagram, and Threads accounts as well as their website – www.familytransitionplace.ca.

