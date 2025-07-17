Headline News

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation for the ongoing support, they’re inviting community members to an open house event.

The open house will be held on Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Family Transition Place, located at 20 Bredin Parkway, Orangeville.

“This year, FTP is celebrating 40 years of providing safety, support and hope within the Dufferin and Caledon communities,” reads a press release from FTP. “This longevity is both the unfortunate reality of the enduring and growing need for its services and support as a violence against women agency, yet also a beautiful testament to this community’s commitment and belief in FTP’s work.

Family Transition Place (FTP) was founded in 1985 by a determined group of community members committed to creating a safe space for families in transition. The organization was originally based out of a small home on Hillside Drive.

Family Transition Place moved to the Bredin Drive location in 1997 and operates two satellite locations based out of Bolton and Shelburne. The Orangeville facility can accommodate upwards of 28 people, both women and children, at any given time. FTP has 12 independent units in their emergency shelter.

Over the past 40 years, the agency has also grown beyond simply providing a safe space for individuals leaving intimate partner violence, as they also advocate for the prevention of gender-based violence through counselling services and education outreach programs.

As part of recognizing its 40th anniversary, Family Transition Place is launching a series of initiatives for community members to take part in, helping with the future goals of the organization.

The initiatives include: welcoming 40 new monthly donors, raising $40,000 through third-party events, sharing the stories and experiences of 40 shareholders, and reaching 40 new businesses.

“We hope you’ll consider how you can play an integral part in our future and realizing our vision — a future free of abuse where all individuals are treated with compassion, equity and respect, and live their lives in healthy relationships,”

For more information about each of the opportunities, reach out to Kelly Lee, FTP’s manager of fund development and communication strategies, at 519-942-4122 ext. 243 or kelly@familytransitionplace.ca.

Those interested in attending the open house, celebrating Family Transition Place’s 40th anniversary, are required to register for the event. A registration link will be sent out later in the summer.

Registration details will be available on FTP’s Facebook, Instagram, and Threads accounts as well as their website – www.familytransitionplace.ca.  


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...

Accessibility advocates question consultation process around Rotary Parkn redevelopment

By JAMES MATTHEWS Rotary Park’s new beginning in Orangeville isn’t shaping up to be idyllic blue-sky swings and baseball games. Some people who lobby to ...

Local woman named weight-loss queen of Ontario after dropping 111 lbs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Weight loss can be daunting for many people. But what if all it took to achieve a significant weight reduction was little ...

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...

Province commits $9.5 million to enhance transit between Orangeville and Dundalk

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over ...