General News

Family launches GoFundMe to return remains of son following fatal car crash

March 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

A fundraising campaign is nearing its goal after a fatal crash in the Township of Melancthon claimed the life of a 24-year-old international student.

The online appeal, titled “In Loving Memory of Udampreet Singh,” was launched by his cousin, Amanjot Singh, following his death on Feb. 26 at St. Michael’s Hospital. Singh had been hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision the previous evening.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised just over $38,000 toward its $40,000 goal in five days.

Udampreet Singh had come to Canada on a study permit with plans to eventually bring his parents to join him from India once he had established himself in the country. His family sacrificed much of what they had to get him to Canada to study.

Originally from Yamunanagar in Haryana, he is survived by his mother, father and younger sister, who remain in India. His family is now working to have his remains returned to India so his parents can perform his final rites according to their traditions, as well as allowing his family to say a proper goodbye.

Arrangements are being made through the Brampton Crematorium & Visitation Centre.

The collision is under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a separate statement, the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP said officers responded alongside Dufferin County EMS and local fire services to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 25 at approximately 6:40 p.m

Emergency crews were dispatched to County Road 124, just north of 20 Sideroad, for a serious collision.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Brampton was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation remains ongoing.

The OPP is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Black Parent Council says racism continues, UGDSB ignoring concerns

Board has taken ‘tangible actions’ to address racism: UGDSB official By Robin George Black parents say Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) officials may talk ...

From backyard hobby to award-winning operation: Hereward Farms founder shares her journey

By Sam Odrowski A small experiment to see if a fragrant purple perennial could flourish on a 250-acre East Garafraxa farm blossomed into an award-winning ...

New business at Orangeville’s Old Mill Hub offers fully-immersive Virtual Reality experiences

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following a grand opening event on Sunday, March 1, Teleport is officially open and offering a multitude of ...

Orangeville Food Bank’s Coldest Night of the Year approaches $200,000 fundraising goal

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, held by the Orangeville Food Bank, drew a festive, high-energy ...

Mono halts effort toward firearm discharge bylaw

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council voted to abandon its proposed firearms discharge bylaw. Council made the decision during its Feb. 24 meeting to recognize that ...

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District to host Wii Bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is getting ready to roll out its largest annual fundraiser, with a Wild West–themed ...

Orangeville looks to tighten rules governing election signs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal election campaigns have come to mean that Orangeville’s streets and intersections will be congested with a slew of candidate signs. With ...

Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards. The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure ...

Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area. A developer has ...