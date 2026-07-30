General News

Dunk Disposal to host Pet Supply Donation Drive in support of Caledon’s National Wildlife Centre

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Cameron Dunkerley, owner of Dunk Disposal, is determined to make the rounds every month to pick up unwanted goods and deliver them to places where they can be recycled and reused across Dufferin–Caledon.

This month, the long list of wanted items includes used pet goods, such as cat trees, dog bowls, glass Mason jars, terrariums or aquariums, outdoor dog houses, and even your old washer and dryer, if still working. All donations support Caledon’s National Wildlife Centre (NWC).

“This is a new one for us,” said Dunkerley. “They heard about our January pick up of Christmas trees and got in touch with us to say they need lots of the trees to make habitats for their rescue animals. That call inspired this month’s donation drive.”

This free service, now in its sixth year, is Dunkerley’s way of giving back to the community and extends to the local company’s satellite office in Hamilton as Dunkerley works to expand his business in Ontario.

Since 2014, Caledon’s NWC has rescued more than 8,000 native wild animals and over 200 species, including threatened and endangered ones. A recently established partnership with Hope For Wildlife (HFW) in Seaforth, N.S., has helped expand the wildlife centre’s capacity to treat sick and injured animals.

“I just saw a post from the NWC,” Dunkerley said. “They are taking care of a bear that was shot.”

Once the connection between Dunk and the NWC was established, the idea of a pickup for them was realized.

The donation drives are held for one day each month, and the range of themes is growing.

The plan is to keep doing this every year. It started as a simple idea, but months after every donation drive day, people are calling, making more partnerships and connecting with different organizations.

“This is good for branding,” Dunkerley said. “We’re helping out to create a positive brand for the community.”

The list of items that would be useful includes a park bench, rubber boots, rain barrels, kitchen scales, new pee pads, fans, laundry baskets, kiddie pools, large storage bins, folding tables and a freezer. An eclectic assortment, but imagining the work of rescuing wild animals might make clearing out things that have not been used for a while worth doing.

It is clear that Dunkerley is ambitious, and the question arose about the company’s direction going forward.

He kept his promise to maintain good community connections.

“As we continue to grow,” Dunkerly said, “with more trucks and more events throughout the years, we are learning. We have a truck in Hamilton now, serving Niagara Falls. We have a manager and different staff, and they have their own struggles but it is all working out well.”

Starting up is something Dunkerley understands very well. In the first months of his business, picking up whatever people wanted to get rid of, he was there with a crew to carry away a shed or an old patio, but his mantra at the time was to leave everything clean, even perfect.

He took a year off from high school to grow his business, understanding very well how important those first few months and years are to a budding company. By networking with people, tending to his intensive social media, and paying close attention to every detail, he’s found success.

So, even at arm’s length, he will be able to oversee matters as needed. With his determined approach to good work and positive management, while keeping the benefit of the community in mind, he has fair reason to expect the same success in Hamilton as he has achieved in the Orangeville, Caledon, Shelburne and Brampton area.

Following Dunk Disposal’s usual format, the drive includes Mono and Erin as well.

The Pet Supply Donation Drive takes place Aug. 4. Dunkerley can accept calls until they finish their rounds.

Call 905-766-9008 or email contact@dunkdisposal.ca to take part in the drive.


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