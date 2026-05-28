Dunk Disposal holding free bicycle pick up in support of not-for-profit Hearbeat Bikes

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

For the sixth year, Dunk Disposal will be doing the rounds in Orangeville, Caledon, Brampton, Shelburne, and further afield for their annual free bike pickup on June 3.

“Lots of people have old bikes sometimes for years in their garages or sheds and they don’t want them, but they don’t what to do with them,” said Cameron Dunkerley, co-founder of this company.

“And we don’t want to see them in landfills. So, we do this run as a public service for free to people. We pick up the bikes and take them to our partner HeartBeat Bikes in Brampton, where they will be rebuilt and refurbished as needed. Then they are sold to kids that need a bike for much less than a store would sell them.”

Dunkerley added, “Heartbeat Bikes is a not-for-profit.”

To catch up on the progress of his business, since beginning in 2016, Dunkerley commented that they now have five trucks and a staff of 15 people. They have new shops in Caledon Village, Bolton and Hamilton. At the company’s office, the three staff members were added to handle bookings and sales.

“We’re a good team,” Dunkerley was happy to say.

He started the business out of necessity to earn a little gas money for his truck, which he used to pick up and deliver various items for family and friends. After a while, he and his brother Devon realized they liked it and were good at it, so well that they formed a company to do junk removal.

They worked hard, kept a positive and honest approach to the work and are doing well with clear ambitions to follow. At one point, Dunkerley decided to become a firefighter and is engaged in that career.

The other part of Dunkerley’s life is his professional career in lacrosse. For the past several years, he has successfully divided his time between his business and the sport. Currently, he is playing for the San Diego team in the U.S., and he admits it involves a lot of travel.

“But [it’s] the best of both worlds,” was his cheerful remark.

The ambition for the company is about geography and seeing how far and wide in Ontario the company can expand its service throughout southern Ontario, its capacity and growth. Already, they are looking at possible places for seven or eight satellite locations.

By and large, they see this line of satellites following the water from London to Niagara.

Part of making this happen is to ensure the “best team culture.”

The bike pickup is one of a number of such events, which, although free to the community, also introduce the company to large numbers of prospective clients and help establish a justifiably good reputation.

Dunkerley also stated that there will be a similar service extended every month this year for a variety of specific items, like their tire pickup in past years.

“We will post every month what is next on our social media, so people can prepare,” was his assurance. “Every single month.”

As a final note, there was a tribute to his family for their support. To his mother, always at the front to help.

He said, “When we first started, she let me park my truck in her driveway. She’s been the back bone since day one. Anything I need, she’s the first person there.”

To arrange a pickup time before the drive on June 3, call Dunk Disposal’s office at 905 766 9008 or email contact@dunkdisposal.ca.

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