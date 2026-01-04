General News

Dufferin OPP celebrates another successful year with the Toys for Tots fundraiser

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Salvation Army, has successfully wrapped up the annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Over the past three weekends, Dufferin OPP officers and members volunteered their time to collect new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to support local families in need during the holiday season. All donations collected were distributed locally through the Salvation Army.

The campaign ran from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, and was a great success.

“The Dufferin OPP would like to thank Walmart, located at 95 First Street in the Town of Orangeville, for generously providing space to host the toy drive,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the Dufferin County community. The success of this initiative would not be possible without your continued support and remarkable generosity. Year after year, the Dufferin community comes together with an overwhelming show of kindness.”

“Together, we are helping to make this Christmas special for every child in Dufferin County,” the press release concluded.


