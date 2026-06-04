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Dufferin County celebrates June as Seniors Month

June 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

June is Seniors Month in Ontario – a time to celebrate the older adults who help shape families, neighbourhoods and communities every day. Dufferin County is proud to wish seniors across its community and those who support them a very happy Seniors Month.

Seniors Month is all about recognizing the contributions of older adults, supporting health and social connection and continuing to build age-friendly communities where everyone can thrive.

In Dufferin, Dufferin County Community Support Services (DCCSS) helps older adults and adults with disabilities remain in the comfort of their own homes and stay connected to their community with practical, compassionate support and programs for community members. DCCSS is funded by Ontario Health and operated by the County.

“If you or someone you love could use a little extra support, Dufferin County Community Support Services is always here to help,” says Marissa Marr, supervisor of Dufferin County Community Support Services. “Whether you or someone you know needs a meal, a ride to a medical appointment, a regular check-in, or help accessing the right supports, our programs are designed to make everyday life a little easier and help seniors live safely and independently.”

Services available for seniors and people with disabilities in Dufferin include:

  • Meals on Wheels
  • Transportation to and from medical appointments
  • Friendly visiting
  • Home maintenance
  • Home respite
  • Home help
  • Congregate dining
  • A bathing program, and;
  • An adult day program.

There is also an important role for the wider Dufferin community to play to help support seniors in the community. Community members can volunteer in a variety of positions to help support seniors through programs like friendly visiting, transportation and the adult day program.

Volunteering is a meaningful way to give back, build connections and help ensure older adults in Dufferin County feel supported, valued and included. Interested community members can celebrate seniors by exploring volunteer opportunities on the County’s website at www.dufferincounty.ca.  Applications can be submitted on the County’s website, by fax to 519-925-3742, email to dccss@dufferincounty.ca or in person at 167 Centre Street, Entrance “E”, Shelburne.

“Seniors Month provides a great reminder that no one must navigate aging alone. Whether you’re a senior, caregiver, family member or a friend, now is a good time to learn more about what is available through DCCSS,” says Marissa. “A conversation this month could mean the right supports to make a meaningful difference tomorrow and beyond.” 

Dufferin County Council proudly proclaimed June as Seniors Month in Dufferin County. Dufferin County Council, staff and volunteers celebrate the older adults who enrich the community with their time, knowledge, care and experience. Happy Seniors Month to all seniors across the county—and thank you for all you do.


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