Dufferin and Kawartha Lakes OPP seize $360,000 in drugs, cash and weapons

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

The City of Kawartha Lakes (CKL) Detachment and the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded a joint investigation with the seizure of approximately $340,000 worth of property in the Town of Nestleton.

On Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an ongoing investigation into stolen vehicles, members of the CKL OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at an address in Nestleton.

Investigators located and seized the following items:

A 2021 BMW X5 SUV

Two cellular phones

A large quantity of cocaine

Over $80,000 cash

Two Rolex watches and gold chains

Various vehicle documents

Glock Gen 4 9mm restricted firearm

Smith and Wesson 40 calibre restricted firearm loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition

The approximate value of the seized items was $340,000.

A 41-year-old person from Nestleton was charged with following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Two counts

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with – Two counts

Careless storage of a restricted firearm – Two counts

The accused is currently in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing. These charges have not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)