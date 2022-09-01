Dufferin and Kawartha Lakes OPP seize $360,000 in drugs, cash and weapons

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments
The City of Kawartha Lakes (CKL) Detachment and the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded a joint investigation with the seizure of approximately $340,000 worth of property in the Town of Nestleton.
On Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an ongoing investigation into stolen vehicles, members of the CKL OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at an address in Nestleton.
Investigators located and seized the following items:
The approximate value of the seized items was $340,000.
A 41-year-old person from Nestleton was charged with following offences:
The accused is currently in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing. These charges have not been proven in court.