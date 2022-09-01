General News

Dufferin and Kawartha Lakes OPP seize $360,000 in drugs, cash and weapons

September 1, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The City of Kawartha Lakes (CKL) Detachment and the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded a joint investigation with the seizure of approximately $340,000 worth of property in the Town of Nestleton.

On Aug. 17, 2022, as a result of an ongoing investigation into stolen vehicles, members of the CKL OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at an address in Nestleton.

 Investigators located and seized the following items:

  • A 2021 BMW X5 SUV 
  • Two cellular phones
  • A large quantity of cocaine
  • Over $80,000 cash
  • Two Rolex watches and gold chains
  • Various vehicle documents
  • Glock Gen 4 9mm restricted firearm
  • Smith and Wesson 40 calibre restricted firearm loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition

The approximate value of the seized items was $340,000.

A 41-year-old person from Nestleton was charged with following offences:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Two counts
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with – Two counts
  • Careless storage of a restricted firearm – Two counts

The accused is currently in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing. These charges have not been proven in court.



         


