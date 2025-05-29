Community comes together for Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive

May 29, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The #RootedInCommunity Spring Food Drive returned to Orangeville on Saturday, May 24 and raised nearly $3,400 and 6,000 pounds of food for the Orangeville Food Bank.

Around 30 community volunteers rolled up their sleeves to collect donations across 10 community zones, in a fun-spirited challenge to see which region of Orangeville could generate the most.

Zone 3, located at Downtown Orangeville and North of Broadway, came out on top, with 1,544 pounds of food and $1,400 collected by the end of the event. Second place went to Zone 5, located at the Upper Grand District School Board office, and third place went to Zone 9, located at Spencer Avenue Public School.

“The event was amazing – a great reflection of our community spirit and willingness to support one another,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, who organizes the event, in an email to the Citizen. “There was lots of conversations in our community about food insecurity and that awareness goes a long way!”

This is the second #RootedInCommunity Food Drive that Mayor Post has organized. The first one occurred last October, generating over 20,000 pounds of food and over $8,500.

The spring food drive comes at a time when the Orangeville Food Bank sees a decline in community donations.

Mayor Post told the Citizen the next #RootedInCommunity Food Drive is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 4, with more details to be released closer to the date.

Anyone interested in helping out or being a sponsor for the next event can email lpost@orangeville.ca to express their interest.

Mayor Post said she’s grateful for the response from the community to support the Orangeville Food Bank.

“A huge thank you to everyone who participated – donors, volunteers, and everyone who helped to share the event,” said Mayor Post.

Readers Comments (0)