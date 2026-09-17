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Big Brothers Big Sister receives funding to mentor youth for new school year

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District will deliver school-focused mentoring programs to an anticipated 90 young people through the 2026-27 school year.

This mentorship program will reach more than 10,000 young people in primary and secondary schools across Ontario.

“Meeting one on one with a caring mentor can transform a child’s life in so many ways. One of those ways is encouraging children to stay in school and learn more.” said Nancy Stallmach, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin & District

The investment of $1,485,000 shared across all Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in the province provides in-school focused mentoring programs that increase school connectedness and improve the social-emotional skills, mental health and educational outcomes of young people.

Through the support of caring and consistent mentors, young people in the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs develop relationships that build resilience. and receive the tools, resources and support needed to thrive and reach their full potential.

One mentor reflected on how academically engaged their mentee became during the relationship and how they looked forward to their future.

“We’ve talked about high school and university. My mentee asked about residence, meal plans, and the application process,” said the mentor.

Ontario’s Minister of Education Paul Calandra highlighted the mentoring program’s role in supporting students’ wellbeing.

“Students deserve to feel safe, empowered and respected in schools, and we will continue to ensure they have the tools needed to support their mental health and wellbeing. Our government continues to focus on building a stronger, modern education system that strengthens student achievement and prepares them for success in the future,” said Calandra.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ school-focused mentoring programs are delivered to about 10,000 young people each year, taking place in the community and in hundreds of schools.

The partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Education dates to 2008 and has impacted thousands of students in communities across the province.


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