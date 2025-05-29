A journey of art and spirit: Alton Mill artist CJ Shelton shares her story of resilience

May 29, 2025

By Constance Scrafield

CJ Shelton is a successful artist of many themes, a teacher, mentor, artist philosopher. This is the 14th year she has run her very special studio at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, painting a wide collection of subjects but especially interested in Mandalas – those with or without Celtic designs.

Yet, the past few years have seen enough sadness in her life that a shift in her approach to art has begun. There was cancer and there was death in her family but the most life-changing story was that of her grand-nephew, who was diagnosed with a cancer that had already metastasized at 14 months old. He lived for five years, during which time, his bravery and his concern for his own uncle, Shelton’s brother, who was also sick, was a tribute to the child’s bravery.

“People around the world were praying for him and learning about their own lives through how he dealt with his illness,” Shelton told the Citizen in an interview earlier this week, paying tribute to the youngster.

Suffering the losses and becoming seriously ill herself last summer, through all of this, her cat was her mainstay. Sadly, at 19 years old, her cat very recently died too.

“I was a witness and all this affected my art,” was her comment.

Shelton has turned her mind to how the circular design of Mandalas still appears in her work. She continued to teach all through her troubles, helping her students with a safe place to do something beautiful and worthy.

Creating four horse paintings in black and white presents her expression of what she was feeling: hope, grace, faith, courage. They were done over a period of six years, in real time during the sad events taking a toll on her family and herself.

“They have universal appeal; they’re what people relate to, emotions that we all feed – this is the power of art.

“I’ve seen people standing in front of Courage and cry for no reason. There is something going on in these paintings,” she said simply and without speculation.

Courage remains in the studio for the enormous effect it has on people. Each of the horse paintings has a circular element with light, going beyond the circle but keeping it within the painting. The circle is an important spiritual and psychological symbol.

During the family’s tough times, Shelton continued to explore the spirit in nature and the aspect of unseen elements. She challenges herself with what feeling she is trying to paint of brief experiences when a moment in time comes over her. How do you capture so fleeting and such perfect seconds when what comes through the light is the best expression of spirit?

The first horse was called Grace: a baby 14 months old with cancer that had already spread.

Currently, CJ Shelton is illustrating an oracle deck and a tarot deck with a view to publishing. The two decks are between 60-70 cards each. The projects take her back to her roots as an illustrator, commercial architectural and graphic artist. A tarot deck is very specific imagery, symbols and meanings.

She informed us the tarot is fascinating but widely misunderstood. It can serve as a touchstone not as a predictive.

Her arrival at the Alton Mill came following her mother’s death, after years of Shelton caring for her. The story is she took a leap of faith; her mother had passed away; she did not know what to do and by luck, a friend brought her to the Alton Mill.

“At Alton, I became a teacher and a good teacher, not something I ever thought I would do and it has allowed me to do what I am doing now.

“Alton saved my life at that point.”

In following her passion and doing what she loves, she advises us, “Following your heart is really the key. After my illness, I realized when I think, what do I want to do? I do it now.”

This summer, she is offering free drawing sessions. The first one, Drawing Trees, is on June 22. It will be followed by Urban Sketching on July 20 and Botanical Journalling on Aug. 17.

Visit her studio #206 at the Alton Mill: “My studio is magical. Something different when you walk in – I’m the keeper of the place – a sensory experience that is different – magic and mystery.”

Find her at www.dancingmoondesigns.ca

