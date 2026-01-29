Commentary

Your government has a gambling problem

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Conrad Eder

The odds of winning Lotto Max are about 1 in 33 million. You’re statistically more likely to be struck by lightning than to win it. But your government is betting that statistics won’t hold you back; they’re counting on it.

Across Canada, provincial governments not only regulate gambling, they also maintain a monopoly on lottery and gaming by owning and operating the entire legal market. That means every scratch card is government-issued, gambling odds are government-set, casino ads are government-funded and lottery billboards are government-paid.

And these are not incidental government activities. They generate significant revenues that governments have powerful incentives to expand, not constrain.

It would be one thing for our governments to encourage us to engage in healthy activities. We can quibble about whether the government should be trying to convince us to be more active or eat more vegetables. But there is no justification for the government promoting activities that put people at risk.

While many enjoy gambling, it can be highly addictive, so much so that organizations have dedicated their entire existence to helping those who get hooked. Gambling addictions, like most, can lead to depression, family breakdown, bankruptcy and even suicide. Yet despite these risks, governments continue to promote gambling.

That’s not to say that the government should discourage us from gambling. Canadians should be free to choose risky activities like smoking, drinking or gambling. But that freedom doesn’t require provincial governments running gambling enterprises themselves, let alone promoting these potentially harmful activities.

There is a clear conflict when governments profit from lotteries and gaming while also claiming to regulate in the public interest. They have a financial incentive to maximize gambling participation rather than minimize harm.

Provincial lottery corporations spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year to encourage gambling, considerably more than they spend trying to prevent or mitigate gambling-related harms. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, for example, spent $184 million on marketing and promotion in 2023-24, compared to just $29 million on responsible gambling programming.

Nevertheless, some defend government-run gambling operations, arguing they generate revenue that helps support local communities. But that misses the point. It’s not about value for money, because no amount of revenue justifies the harm.

The source of these gambling revenues should concern us. Lower-income households spend a disproportionately higher percentage of their income on gambling, nearly three times the rate of the wealthiest households. A country that prides itself on being progressive should recognize that gambling revenue represents one of the most regressive funding sources available to provincial governments. This is, in effect, taxation by exploitation.

If provinces require additional revenues to pay for essential public services, those revenues should be generated transparently through our tax system, not covertly by exploiting vulnerable populations.

Provincially owned and operated lottery and gaming corporations continue to exist not because they serve Canadians well, but because they serve governments well. It’s far easier to collect gambling profits year after year than confront voters with the necessity of increasing taxes or cutting services.

Ask Canadians about the role of government and you’ll likely hear answers that include health care, education, infrastructure and defence. It’s hard to imagine operating a lottery and gaming corporation appearing on anyone’s list. And yet they exist across Canada with remarkably little public displeasure.

Many Canadians find entertainment and enjoyment in gambling, and there is nothing wrong with that. Let private operators run gaming. Let government regulate fairly, without conflict. And if Canadians want to gamble, that choice should remain theirs without their government enticing them to do so.

There has been some movement in the right direction. Ontario has relinquished part of its monopoly, allowing for private operators. Alberta plans to do the same. But allowing a few private operators is only a half measure. If government still directly profits from its ongoing lottery and gaming operations, and if government still engages in advertising that promotes a potentially harmful activity, then it remains both financially and morally compromised.

Canadians need governments that serve citizens’ interests, not their own. Provinces across Canada should get out of the gambling business altogether and return to their core responsibilities that Canadians depend on.

Conrad Eder is a policy analyst at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub launches in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville has been selected as one of 28 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs in Ontario. The provincial government announced ...

County fears provincial housing legislation may disadvantage renters

By JAMES MATTHEWS Provincial legislation to spur housing development affects the relationship between landlords and their tenants. Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, ...

County of Dufferin needs more money to remedy homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS More federal and provincial money is required to address homelessness and housing needs in Dufferin County. County staff presented a report to ...

Theatre Orangeville presents ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

By Joshua Drakes Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that blends heartbreak, humour and hope against ...

Attack on agriculture: Orangeville supports Green leader’s bill to preserve prime farmland

By JAMES MATTHEWS Ontario’s food security is threatened. Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, said during Orangeville council’s Jan. 26 meeting that ...

Orangeville Food Bank to hold annual Coldest Night of the Year walk fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes The Orangeville Food Bank is preparing to host its annual Coldest Night of the Year walk, a community fundraiser that shines a ...

Parked transport trucks are not welcome on Mono residential properties: mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Transport trucks parked on residential properties are becoming a blight to the Mono landscape. Mayor John Creelman said during council’s Jan. 13 ...

Orangeville council joins CVC in opposing province’s proposal for amalgamation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Credit Valley watershed growth brings opportunities to communities, but also increases pressure on green spaces. Terri Leroux, the CAO at Credit Valley ...

New executive director Teresa Waldner takes helm at Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is a local nonprofit organization that supports people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as ...

RCMP National High Risk Child Sex Offender Database officially launches online

By Joshua Drakes The public now has access to a centralized, accessible database on child sex offenders nationwide for the first time, as part of ...