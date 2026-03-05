Women’s Day

By Brian Lockhart

The ‘world’ will be celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8.

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally as a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

There will be events across Canada, the US, Europe, and in other countries as well.

International Women’s Day has been around for over 100 years, beginning back in 1911, with a call to those who cared about gender equality.

It started in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, where people attended rallies to show their support for women’s rights to work, vote, hold public office, and live free from discrimination.

From a modern perspective, it’s hard to believe that at one time, women in North America didn’t have the right to cast a vote in an election. Women were also limited in other areas where men dominated decision-making, and they were expected to keep their place in society.

I guess women got fed up with being told that, even though they were citizens, they had no say in who was going to form the government.

Of course, there were also forward-thinking men who supported this idea and realized that being a woman didn’t mean you wouldn’t understand politics. After all, every man has a mother, maybe a sister or daughter, and likely a wife.

Why wouldn’t you want the women in your life to be successful and enjoy the same rights that you have?

The United Nations, the most useless organization on the planet, which has a reputation for accomplishing nothing, is proudly announcing that it supports International Women’s Day.

According to the UN’s website, the theme for Women’s Day is “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” which calls for “action to dismantle all barriers to equal justice: discriminatory laws, weak legal protections, and harmful practices and social norms that erode the rights of women and girls.”

On the page, it also says, “In many countries, the law allows for early and child marriage, which erodes the full potential of about 12 million girls annually.”

Does it not occur to the UN that the ‘many countries’ they are talking about are the same countries that are members of the United Nations?

These member nations are the same countries that treat women like third-class citizens, or worse.

Who at the UN wrote about ‘social norms that erode the rights of women and girls’, while sitting at a desk next to the representative of a country that has laws stating a female shall not leave home unless accompanied by a male relative?

Who wrote about ‘social norms’ after having lunch with a representative from a country that practices female genital mutilation as part of their normal way of living?

Who wrote about ‘social norms’ after having coffee with a representative from a country that bans education for girls, while forcing women to completely cover themselves from head to toe before leaving the house?

How do these women even manage to have friends if you can’t even recognize someone you pass on the street?

On the same UN webpage, it states, “Women have only 64 per cent of the legal rights that men hold worldwide.”

The UN makes this statement as if something has to be done about this gap in rights. Yet ambassadors to the UN are powerless to even suggest that a country needs to modernize.

I read an interesting essay by a woman who was born and raised in the US but had parents who were immigrants from Northern Africa.

The woman had the opportunity to travel to Northern Africa to visit relatives. She was surprised to experience the culture her parents had come from.

Her relatives were shocked that, at age 20, she had not yet been married off. They could not believe this woman was attending university. They had no concept of higher education and told her a woman shouldn’t even be attending school.

They told her a woman was supposed to have children and stay home, and that was it.

At the end of her essay, she said she was shocked at how oppressed these women were, and they didn’t even know it. She said she was thankful to have been born in the West.

The key to advancing women’s rights globally is education.

People living in an oppressive society won’t develop the concept of freedom if the cultural norm is oppression, and this is taught to children from birth.

Enjoy International Women’s Day 2026.

