Sports

Westside Thunder girls teams start 2025 basketball season

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder girls basketball teams have started the 2025 District 4 season.

Westside has seen some very competitive, well coached teams over the past few years, and the squads are hoping to have a good season.

A girls’ junior team is competing this year after opting out of competition last season.

Junior Girls

The Westside Junior girls had their first game of the season on their home court on Sept. 22.

The Thunder were up against the Erin District High School Raiders.

Both teams played a good game, and the Thunder displayed some real talent on the court.

The first game didn’t go their way, and they had to settle for a 33-26 loss.

There are four teams entered in the District 4 junior competition this year. In addition to Centre Dufferin and Erin, Wellington Heights Secondary School and Emmanuel Christian High School have teams entered.

The Thunder junior girls will be back on home court for their next game when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Senior Girls

The Westside senior girls’ basketball team had their season and home opener in the gym at Westside on Monday, Sept. 22.

The team was up against the squad from Erin District High School.

Both teams were very competitive, and the Thunder were looking good during the game.

The Thunder came out on top with a 39-24 win.

There are six teams entered in the District 4 competition this year.

In addition to Westside and Erin, there are teams from Emmanuel Christian High School, Centre Dufferin District High School, Norwell District High School, and Wellington Heights Secondary School in the senior division.

The Thunder will be on the road for a game against Norwell District on Sept. 29.

They will return to their home court at Westside on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4 p.m.


