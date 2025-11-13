Sports

Westside senior girls’ basketball team wins District 4 Championship

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ basketball team are this year’s local champions after winning the District 4 final game at Westside on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The Thunder faced the Eagles from Emmanuel Christian High School in Fergus.  

When comparing the two teams’ records, there was little doubt this would be a competitive final game.

Arriving at the final with a 9-1 record, the Thunder finished the regular season in first place. The Eagles were the only team the Thunder lost to this year.

The Eagles arrived at the final as the second-place team, also with a 9-1 record.

Both teams arrived with determination and brought their best game to the court.

It was a fast-paced match-up with end-to-end action, and both teams matched each other for hoops.

At the end of the first quarter, the Eagle had a one-point advantage with a 13-12 score.

When the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, the game was tied 31-31.

It was an all-out battle in the fourth quarter as both teams put forth a stellar effort to take the lead.

With five minutes left on the clock, the Eagles were leading by two points.

Westside scored to tie the game, then moved ahead midway in the quarter and put up a solid defence to keep the Eagles from scoring.

A successful free-throw gave the Thunder a three-point lead with a minute remaining.

The final score was 40-37 for Westside, who claimed the District championship.

At the end of the game, the team honoured two players who are completing their senior year of high school and their high school basketball career.


