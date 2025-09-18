Upcoming Orangeville and Area Job Fair connects businesses and job seekers

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

As part of ongoing efforts to support workforce development in our community, the Town of Orangeville invites job seekers and commuters to explore local employment opportunities at the Orangeville and Area Job Fair.

Hosted by the Town’s Economic Development and Culture office on Oct. 2, the event supports local hiring efforts and showcases the variety of businesses in Dufferin County.

More than 20 local employers will attend the job fair to recruit for permanent full-time and part-time positions. Key industries represented include manufacturing, health care, social services, professional services and hospitality.

Past events have attracted over 300 attendees.

“Many of our businesses have great employment opportunities available, and they’re passionate about finding local candidates to fill those openings,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, chair of the Economic Development and Culture Committee. “This job fair is a chance for job seekers to connect with employers and learn about what’s available right here in our community.”

The Orangeville and Area Job Fair will take place at the Orangeville Best Western Plus Inn and Suites on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

For more information, or to view a full list of participating employers visit orangeville.ca/JobFair or contact the Town of Orangeville Economic Development office at 519-939-1143 or edo@orangeville.ca.

Readers Comments (0)