UGDSB and OPP respond to social media threat, 12-year-old student arrested

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there was no immediate risk to student safety following a reported online threat involving a 12-year-old student at a public school in Orangeville on June 12.

School administration became aware of concerning social media content the morning of June 12 and contacted police. A threat assessment was initiated, where school staff worked with board staff and OPP during the response.

Police were on scene and determined that a hold-and-secure was not required. The OPP has said officers assessed the situation quickly and concluded there was no immediate risk to students or staff. The 12-year-old student was later arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm under the Criminal Code. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.

In a statement, the school board said that, based on information available at the time and in consultation with police, additional measures such as a hold and secure were not deemed necessary. Families were informed the same day and provided with information about supports and resources, the board said.

“Based on the information available at the time and in consultation with police, it was determined that there was no immediate threat within the school and that additional measures, such as a hold and secure, were not required,” the school board said in a statement.

The OPP said officers responded quickly to reports of a video posted to social media that suggested a potential threat involving individuals at the school. Police have said the incident is considered isolated and that there are no ongoing safety concerns.

“Officers acted swiftly, and it was determined there was no immediate risk to students or staff,” the OPP said in a statement. “Incidents like this are rare and often isolated, but they are always thoroughly investigated.”

The school board said a formal threat assessment process was initiated in line with board procedures, and that supports remain available for students and families who may require assistance following the incident.

“As this matter involves a youth and remains subject to legal and privacy considerations, we are unable to comment on specific details related to the student, the investigation, or evidence that may have been reviewed by police,” the board said.

The OPP has encouraged parents to speak with children about responsible online behaviour and to report any threats to schools to the police immediately.

Following any significant safety-related incident, the board said it reviews its response and procedures to ensure safe learning environments for students and staff.

The 12-year-old charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a future date.

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