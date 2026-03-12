General News

Two Orangeville men charged with impaired driving on same day, separate incidents

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two Orangeville residents with impaired operation-related offences following two separate incidents.

On March 4, at approximately 8:56 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Highway 10 in Mono. Officers observed a vehicle of interest and conducted a traffic stop.

After speaking with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation. As a result, Kurtis Johnson, 42, from Orangeville, has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On the same day, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Townline in Orangeville. A vehicle entered the area and was stopped by officers. After a brief conversation with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Brian Murphy, 36, from Orangeville, has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The two accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date. Both their driver’s licences were suspended, and both vehicles were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.


