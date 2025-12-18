Letters to the Editor

Tree-cutting bylaw

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

According to two reports in the Orangeville Citizen (11 December), a tree-cutting bylaw (TCB) is being proposed again – and by the same proponent as in 2012. She and others are concerned that housing developers strip the land clear of trees when they start to build.
Careful reading of the Municipal Act reveals that about thirteen exemptions are imposed by the Ontario government on any TCBs. One immunizes developers with approved plans.  It also appears that provincial law forbids any legislative intrusion by municipal councils into private property unless expressly allowed by Ontario legislation. However, I think the first few feet of town lots belong to the municipality; the homeowner must maintain acceptable care for that land, but the town can plant trees upon it.
I was disappointed that, after eliminating angle parking on Broadway, Orangeville chose to pour a concrete “mill” in its centre instead of planting trees there, which would have consumed less space and shaded the street on summer days. About two years ago, a tree was planted in the mill.
You report that many townsfolk carefully preserve their trees, but want the right to prune or thin them as they age and threaten property damage or injury. I support them.
Your report includes large majority percentages of support for a TCB in Orangeville. Surveys are always suspect because the wording of the question and its dissemination to a small number of citizens can lead to bias in the results. How was the consulted population chosen? What was the question?
In the same issue of the Citizen, columnist Brian Lockhart observed that he sometimes feels like an astronaut strapped into a rocket hurtling toward the moon, unable to do anything. In Mr Lockhart’s instance, it is federal government legislation that has strapped him down. He can hardly move because of the restrictions. Citizens confronted with yet another by-law, this time of questionable value, must feel the same straps tightening around them.
To improve the national environment a tiny bit, I bought a farm and – with considerable help – planted over 25,000 tree seedlings of more than two dozen varieties. I plant a few dozen more every year to fill gaps. Sequestering carbon was not my intention; anyway, no government will ever pay carbon “offsets” to farmers for their woodlots, even if we asked. Those woodlots are grown only for farm purposes.
I will object if any government at any level tries to limit my forest management. It’s one of four agricultural farming functions, and is being farmed as I see fit.


Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa


