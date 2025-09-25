Commentary

Too late for a Palestinian State?

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Gwynne Dyer

Ten more countries are recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state in the course of this week. That merely brings the total up from 147 to 157, but it’s a big deal nevertheless because for the first time it includes quite a few big, rich Western countries (France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia).  But it is not unified and it still controls no territory.

The cascade of recognitions at the United Nations General Assembly’s annual session in New York is pure gesture politics. What drives it is belated sympathy for the Palestinians as they face a disaster even worse than the naqba (catastrophe) that drove most Palestinians out of what is now legally the State of Israel in 1948.                             

The new naqba got underway last week, with the big Israeli offensive to drive all the surviving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip down to a tiny southwest corner, far too small to accommodate the Strip’s surviving two million people even in the most miserable conditions. There they will be offered free trips into exile with enough money to start anew nowhere near their homeland.

The governments of the countries that are now offering token recognition to a purely virtual Palestinian state know very well what Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends.

They suspect that he will then exploit violent reactions by the three million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to expel them as well and complete the conquest of all of Palestine.

They know all this, but they dare not try to stop it so long as Donald Trump maintains his unstinting, unquestioning support for the present Israeli government. The Palestinian state is probably about to become even more virtual, in the sense that hardly any Palestinians will still live there.

It all feels inevitable now, but once it wasn’t. There was a time when the ‘two-state solution’ was quite possible. All that it required was a real Palestinian state – and it was Arabs, not Israelis, who sabotaged that possibility.

Palestine fell into British hands when the victors carved up the Middle East after the First World War. During the war Britain had promised to create a ‘Jewish homeland’ in Palestine to attract financial support from wealthy Zionists. Afterwards, it found itself caught between the anxieties of the resident Arab majority and the ambitions of would-be Zionist immigrants. 

By 1948 the British empire was crumbling, Palestine’s Jewish population had soared, and they were demanding independence. In fact, Jewish terrorists (Irgun and the Stern Gang) were killing British soldiers. The war-weary British dumped the problem in the lap of the United Nations, which decided Palestine must be partitioned into two states.

The history is complicated, but the salient fact is that sovereign states were offered to both the Jews and the Arabs in 1948.

It was a more or less equal division – about 50-50 – and the Israelis (as they would now be called) accepted at once. Why not? Their population had grown more than tenfold in thirty years, they were now one-third of the total population, and they got half of the good land.

The Palestinians, for equally obvious reasons, rejected it. They assumed they would win in a war, although they had no army and hardly any arms themselves. The armies of much bigger Arab countries around them – Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq – would do the fighting and ‘drive the Jews into the sea’.  Stories about driving out the Crusaders got some play too.

The Arab armies lost, of course. All those countries were just emerging from British or French colonial rule, their kings had been chosen in London or Paris, and the main job of their armies was holding the local peasantry down. They were easily defeated by the Israelis, who ended up holding five-sixths of the country.

The other one-sixth was what we now call the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which gave shelter to most of the Palestinian refugees driven out by the Israelis. No Palestinian government had been formed, so the decisions stayed in the hands of Jordan (the West Bank) and Egypt (Gaza). And this was when the Great Mistake was made.

Neither Egypt nor Jordan showed any interest in using that remaining land as the base for the Palestinian state that had already been authorized by the UN. Yes, it would have been severely truncated, but it would be celebrating its 77th anniversary this year.  Instead, Jordan simply annexed the West Bank, and Egypt did nothing useful in Gaza.

Both those areas were conquered by Israel in the 1967 war, so Palestine might now have a government-in-exile if that war had also happened on the alternate timeline. But nothing could be as bad as the fate Palestinians face now. No actual state has been erased from the map by violence since 1945, but virtual doesn’t count for much.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters raises record $925,000 at annual gala

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has raised a record-breaking total of donations to support surgical care at Headwaters ...

Family Transition Place to hold joint event against gender-based violence

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to stand in solidarity against gender-based violence. Family Transition Place (FTP) is ...

Ontario invest $1.2 million in Rotary Park Redevelopment, creating year-round hub

By Sam Odrowski Plans to redevelop Rotary Park in Orangeville are receiving significant financial support from the provincial government. The Ontario government announced on Sept. ...

Local 23-year-old’s debut novel ‘Elephant On My Chest’ now available at Orangeville Library

By Sam Odrowski A book written by a local young adult is now available at the Orangeville Public Library. Sabrina Moussa, 23, self-published her first ...

Orangeville eyes water, sewer legislation to avoid backflow contamination

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is taking steps to prevent drinking water backflow contamination. Discussion about such things can be arduous with sentences bogged down by ...

Dufferin Autism Walk to return to Orangeville’s Fendley Park this weekend

By Sam Odrowsk The 9th Annual Dufferin Autism Walk is coming back to Fendley Park in Orangeville this weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 28, registration opens ...

Fifteen years after Sonia Varaschin’s murder, investigators still seeking ‘missing piece’ to solve case

OPP continues to offer $50,000 reward for information resulting in arrest By Sam Odrowski It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered ...

Local author Angela van Breemen prepares for release of second book in mystery series

By Joshua Drakes Fans of crime literature and the paranormal will have a new book to sink their teeth into in November, as “Revenge is ...

Indigenous reconciliation event coming to Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is inviting community members to learn about Canadian history through an Indigenous lens in ...

Family Transition Place celebrates 40 years of empowering and supporting survivors

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates four decades of ...