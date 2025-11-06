The Ontario SPCA rolls out Neuter Scooter in Dufferin County to reduce pet overpopulation

November 6, 2025

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Neuter Scooter has hit the road in Dufferin County, transporting pets to spay/neuter appointments to make the service more accessible to more families.

The Neuter Scooter transports cats on the second Wednesday of every month to a partnering high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter clinic for surgery, then returns them to their waiting families at the end of the day. The next Neuter Scooter is Nov. 12 for male cats, with pick up and drop off locations at the Giant Tiger Shelburne and the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The Ontario SPCA rolled out its first Neuter Scooter trip in Orangeville in October, transporting 13 cats for spay/neuter surgeries, which prevented close to an estimated 200 potentially unwanted offspring. It’s one of the Ontario SPCA’s community outreach services designed to help keep pets and families together by making basic veterinary services more accessible.

“By removing transportation barriers and partnering with high-quality, high-volume clinics that can accommodate many animals each day, the program ensures more animals can be spayed or neutered, which reduces pet overpopulation,” says Bonnie Bishop, Eastern Regional Manager, Community Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

