Stayner eliminated from PJHL playoffs after losing to Fergus in four-game sweep

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Three out of four conference finals have been decided in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) after weekend play.

Locally, the Stayner Siskens are done for the season after losing in a four-game sweep to the Fergus Whalers.

The final game was played in Fergus on Sunday, April 12, and ended with a 3-2 win for the Whalers.

The Siskins eliminated the Alliston Hornets in the North Carruthers division championship in a series that went six games. That series wrapped up on April 1 in Alliston.

Fergus will go on to play the East Conference winner once that series is finished in the Schmalz Cup semi-final.

The Frankford Huskies are currently leading the Uxbridge Bruins 3-2 in the East Conference.

Frankford had a solid 3-1 lead, but the Bruins got back into the series with a 3-1 win in Game 5 on Sunday, April 12, on Frankford’s home ice.

Game 6 of the East Conference series was scheduled for April 14, with results not available at press time.

In the South conference, the Tavistock Braves have emerged as the 2026 champions after eliminating the Dundas Blues in a series that went four games.

The series ended on Saturday, April 11, on Tavistock home ice with a 3-2 win for the Braves.

Tavistock will now move on to the semi-final round of competition.

They will face the Lakeshore Canadiens in the semi-final.

The Canadiens won the West Conference title by knocking out the Mt. Brydges Bulldogs in a four-game sweep.

Lakeshore had an easy series win, dominating all four games.

The two teams remaining after the semi-final round of the playoffs will compete for the 2026 Schmalz Cup Junior C championship.

It has been a long season with a lot of exciting small-town hockey around the province.

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