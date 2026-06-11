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Single motor vehicle collision claims life of 81-year-old Mono resident

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with local EMS and fire services, responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision in Mono.

On May 20, shortly after 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of 3rd Line EHS, just south of 5 Sideroad, for a single motor vehicle collision.

The vehicle involved was a passenger van towing a small utility trailer at the time of the incident. The driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre due to the severity of his injuries.

As a result of the collision, on May 22, the 81-year-old driver from Mono was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to access support services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.


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