Letters to the Editor

School board trustees are needed

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dear MPP Jones and Education Minister Callandra,

I wish to express my strong disapproval of any effort by your government to eliminate the local voice of the school board trustee. Your attempts to centralize your power are mean and short-sighted.

You, as provincially elected representatives, function in the rarified atmosphere of Queen’s Park; while trustees live, work and function within their local jurisdiction. I know, because I speak from personal experience. I was the Trustee for the Town of Orangeville for 13 years (eight of which I was chair of board) for the Upper Grand District School Board.

I attended local community meetings, school council events, school celebrations, school competitions and contentious meetings about tough issues. I didn’t shy away from my local responsibilities. I showed up.

I get it. Our local MPP is also the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. She’s busy! So maybe her time might be somewhat scarce if she also became the “trustee” if local school boards were eliminated? Yes, the load would shift to your shoulders!

Is that the type of local representation that you are proposing for our local schools?!

In closing, I strongly oppose any effort to eliminate the vital role of the school trustee. I was an educational leader in 1996 when Harris attacked public education, and this is just another attack by his collaborators.

Sincerely,

R.J. (Bob) Borden,

Orangeville


