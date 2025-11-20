Restoring an affordable Canada

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, M.P

Canadians were hoping for a budget that would deliver a positive and affordable future for all Canadians. The Liberals had promised that it would be a generational budget. I had also hoped they would put forward a budget that would fix the cost of living crisis, fix the housing crisis, and get spending under control. Unfortunately, Mark Carney’s budget does none of these things.

Before the Budget was introduced in the House of Commons, Conservatives asked for affordability measures to help struggling Canadians, such as:

scrapping hidden taxes on food, including the industrial carbon tax on farmers, the food packaging tax that adds billions in costs, and the fuel standard tax that adds 17 cents per litre to diesel and gasoline for farmers;

ending the inflation tax by bringing down the cost of government to lower the burden on Canadians; and

bringing down the deficit to the level Liberals promised in their last fiscal update.

It’s really disappointing the Liberals had a chance to do something in this budget to help Canadians with affordability and the cost of living, but didn’t. Our asks were reasonable. We know how tough life is becoming for Canadians. The highest number of Canadians in history visited food banks, with 2,165,766 million visits in March of this year. Nearly one in five of these visitors are employed, but still unable to afford food. This shows just how unaffordable life has become for average, hardworking Canadians and the need for relief.

Young Canadians are frustrated that they’ll never own a home and are now spending more money on taxes than on food, clothing, and shelter combined. The Liberals’ budget doesn’t help address the housing crisis and increases government spending. When the government spends more, it takes more money out of the pockets of Canadians, making it that much harder to get ahead and being able to afford a home. We need to turn this hurt into hope for this generation.

Conservatives continue to call on the Liberals to help make life affordable again for all Canadians. We want to help restore the promise that working hard will bring a pay cheque that puts a roof over every Canadian’s head, food on the table, and a comfortable retirement. We’ll continuing pushing Mark Carney for this positive vision of a brighter future and opportunity for all Canadians.

Readers Comments (0)