Residents question accessibility in Orangeville

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville resident Vivian Petho feels her family got a sour taste of how the municipality complies with accessibility standards.

As part of a question to Orangeville council during its March 9 meeting, Petho said her family was recently told by municipal officials that compliance is a shared responsibility and is something town staff consider as part of their work.

As per information in an email she obtained through a provincial freedom of information request, she said a manager at town hall wrote in 2023 that “there is absolutely a need for someone in the organization to lead accessibility.”

So an accessibility and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) coordinator position was budgeted in that year’s municipal operating and capital spending plan.

At some point, funding for the position was cut.

Petho said during the March 9 meeting that she spoke with the province’s information and privacy commissioner regarding the municipality’s keeping of Orangeville Transit drivers’ accessibility training records.

The agency that provided her family’s service dog reached out to the town regarding standards required for service dogs on public transit.

“And First Student drivers had to be re-trained on transit accessibility after three incidents involving our family,” she said.

Those three alleged accessibility infractions, as confirmed by the information and privacy commissioner, she said, weren’t documented.

She asked if council stands by the 2023 decision to suspend hiring an accessibility and DEI coordinator.

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said Orangeville Transit and the municipality have been audited regarding accessibility compliance.

“We will be sharing that with members of council when that report comes forward,” he said. “It will indicate our path forward. We were proactive to do that and we will continue to be like that.”

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, said the report Smith referenced with additional information will be tabled at the next council meeting later this month.

“We’ll be able to speak more on the items at that time,” Kocialek said.

Tamara Limebeer, another Orangeville resident, said the province set the goal to be fully accessible by January 2025. And that goal is nowhere near accomplished, she said.

“I would be lying if I said it didn’t hurt to watch friends try new restaurants or music venues that I cannot access,” Limebeer said. “Reading those social media posts sometimes feels like sitting outside a window, watching friends and family inside having a great time.”

When a business commits to accessibility, it conveys a welcoming message, she said. When accessibility is treated as an afterthought, the message becomes one of mere tolerance.

Limebeer asked about possible municipal grants available to help business owners undertake accessibility-related renovations. She suggested the town waive some building fees for businesses that have been voluntarily upgraded by owners.

If such grant programs or fee breaks exist, she asked why they’re not better promoted?

Smith said he can’t knowledgeably answer Limebeer’s questions off the top of his head.

“We have people that come and ask questions and staff have no heads-up, no knowledge,” Smith said. “We have email addresses. We have the ability for people to call and give us a heads up.”

If residents would like good answers to their queries, Smith suggested they send their questions to town staff in advance of the council meeting.

“Otherwise, it puts all of us in an awkward situation of being asked anything at all about municipal services from 50 years ago to 50 years in the future,” he said.

He said town staff aren’t prepared to answer Limebeer’s questions during Question Period, but staff will get to her with answers.

Mayor Lisa Post said the town has a community improvement plan that includes accessibility components for existing businesses looking to do upgrades. That information, along with how to apply, is shared with the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (BIA) and its members. It is also promoted on social media and by municipal economic development staff.

Readers Comments (0)