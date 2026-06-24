Dufferin Community Foundation raises $60,000 at annual gala

June 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski and Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More than 220 guests gathered in Mono on June 18 for the Dufferin Community Foundation’s (DCF) annual “An Evening Under the Stars” gala, which raised more than $60,000 to support the organization’s charitable work.

The sold-out fundraiser, hosted at the home of Joan and Paul Waechter, drew 224 attendees for an evening of entertainment, auctions, raffles and fundraising activities. The event marked the fourth time Joan Waechter, a founding member of the foundation and longtime Dufferin County philanthropist, has hosted the gala.

Foundation board chair Debbi Goss said the evening reflected strong community support and helped sustain the organization’s operations and long-term endowed funds.

“It truly was a magical evening,” she said, adding that the atmosphere in the tent was “really quite electric” with donors and supporters from across Dufferin County.

“The money we raised for this event, most of the donations go into endowed funds that will continue to make money. It really helps take the pressure off a little bit in terms of allowing us to function,” Goss said. “Events like this really help us operate for the year.”

Goss said the funds raised at the gala will help cover operating costs and support another donor event planned for the fall.

Guests had several opportunities to contribute throughout the evening.

The gala featured a game of Heads or Tails, a raffle, and a live auction, all aimed at raising additional funds for the foundation.

Among the live auction items was a Porsche Drive Experience for Two at the Porsche Experience Centre in Pickering, donated by the Policaro Group. The package raised $5,500 for the foundation.

In addition to the fundraising activities, guests enjoyed live entertainment throughout the evening.

Old School, a live music duo based in Orangeville, donated its time to provide entertainment at the gala.

The Centre Stage Youth Group from Streams Community Hub performed three songs from Finding Nemo Jr., following a five-show run of the production in Shelburne. Streams is among the organizations supported by the DCF through the Streams Creative Futures Fund, an endowment established last year to support youth arts programming.

Looking ahead, Goss said the foundation is also seeking additional community involvement.

“We’re always looking for public members for any of our four committees. Anybody who is interested, have a look at our websites, if that’s something that fits you, get in touch,” she said.

The DCF website can be found at dufferincommunityfoundation.ca.

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