Recharge your mind: Community Wellness Expo offers midweek escape and healing

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Well-Comm Network invites the community to experience a heart-centred day of wellness, connection, and inspiration at the upcoming Community Wellness Expo.

The not-for-profit, community-focused event is taking place on Wednesday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monora Park Pavilion.

The expo is designed to create a welcoming space where individuals can step away from the busyness of daily life, reconnect with themselves, and explore a wide range of holistic wellness experiences and vendors.

Held midweek, the expo offers the perfect opportunity to step away for a few hours, whether dropping in over lunch or taking a well-deserved mental health day to reset and recharge.

The expo will feature local wellness practitioners, vendors, and interactive offerings, including crystals, energy healing, intuitive guidance, natural health products, and personal growth services.

Throughout the day, attendees can also take part in a selection of complimentary 30-minute wellness experiences, including:

An Energy Reset

Sho-Tai Body Analysis

Chair Yoga

9D Breathwork

Inner Fire Astrology

The Power of Protein

Spirit Talk

A closing Cacao Ceremony

“This event is all about creating a space where people can slow down, reconnect with themselves, and discover the support that’s available within our local wellness community,” said Deborah Kolody, founder and community builder at The Well-Comm Network.

Admission is $10 and includes a $10 vendor coupon valid the day of the event, plus workshops. The first 50 attendees to register will also receive a complimentary Gratitude Bag.

Workshops are available on a first-come basis due to limited seating.

The Well-Comm Network is a not-for-profit, heart-centred community that connects wellness seekers with trusted wellness professionals through wellness workshops, expos, their online directory, and, launching in May, just before the Expo, their Wellness eMagazine called “The Unfolding.”

For more information or to register, visit:

https://www.thewellcommnetwork.com/wellness-expo.php

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