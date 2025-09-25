General News

Police lay charges in relation to theft of bleacher benches from local park

September 25, 2025

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local business owner with property related offences.

On Sept. 2, Dufferin OPP received a report regarding the theft of bleacher benches from a local park in the Town of Orangeville.

The following day, Sept. 3, the stolen benches were located at a local scrap yard. 

On Sept. 23, as a result of the investigation,Broderick Grant53, from Bradford has been arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
  • Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 21, 2025 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


