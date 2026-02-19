PJHL finishes regular season schedule, playoffs now underway

February 19, 2026

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has finished its regular season schedule and will now move into the playoffs, with the first Junior C postseason games getting underway this week.

The Essex 73s of the West Stobbs Division finished as the top team in the league with a 37-5 record and 75 points. The 73s have been a powerhouse team in the league for two decades.

Other division champions include the Uxbridge Bruins from the East Orr Division, the Lakefield Chiefs from the East Tod Division, the Stayner Siskins from the North Carruthers Division, the Fergus Whalers from the North Pollock Division, the Dundas Blues from the South Bloomfield Division, the Woodstock Navy Vets from the South Doherty Division, and the Exeter Hawks from the West Yeck Division.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Stayner Siskins finished first in the league after spending most of the season in second place.

The Alliston Hornets held the top spot for most of the year, but a mid-season slump in December, when they lost five of eight games, cost them points, while Stayner continued to deliver a steady effort.

Over the last few games of the season, the Siskins kept winning and edged out the Hornets to win the division with 65 points, one point ahead of the Hornets.

Last year’s division champions, the Orillia Terriers, finished in third place with 58 points.

The Terriers had a huge win last season, with a surprise finish that saw them knock out the first-place Hornets in the championship series.

The Terriers went on to compete in the Schmalz Cup playoffs finals but didn’t make it past the first round.

The Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers and Muskoka Bears landed in the middle of the division this season, separated by 11 points.

The Huntsville Otters and Innisfil Spartans finished in seventh and eighth place and won’t be serious contenders once the playoffs get underway.

Division playoff games started on Feb. 18.

The playoff schedule for the North Carruthers Division has not yet been announced.

