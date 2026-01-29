Headline News

Parked transport trucks are not welcome on Mono residential properties: mayor

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Transport trucks parked on residential properties are becoming a blight to the Mono landscape.

Mayor John Creelman said during council’s Jan. 13 meeting that parked transport trucks need to be addressed.

“We are again experiencing seeing properties that are being converted over into storage lots and I’m worried that it’s going to get out of our control,” he said. “We really need to move on this as quickly as possible.”

In Ontario, parking large transport trucks on residential property long-term is generally restricted by local municipal bylaws, which often limit vehicle size by length, height, and weight.

Mono council was asked in September 2024 by a resident about amending its bylaws, as Caledon had done, to prohibit transport trucks from parking on front lawns in rural neighbourhoods.

According to the town’s Unfinished Council Business, the issue will be revisited in this year’s second quarter.

Creelman said the “offending property” is on 10 Sideroad near Hurontario Street, and has been “the subject of a number of phone calls to me.”

“I think we all got calls on this,” Councillor Melinda Davie said.

Councillors aren’t driving around the municipal sideroads, checking behind barns and such. So she said it’s important for residents to make those calls to councillors or town staff.

“This isn’t a situation of bylaw enforcement so much as it is strengthening our Official Plan, strengthening our zoning (bylaws),” Creelman said. “It becomes crystal clear that these are not welcome in the Town of Mono.”


