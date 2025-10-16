Orangeville’s utility boxes get a splash of colour from local artists

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments
Orangeville is once again showcasing its vibrant arts scene with the unveiling of four new utility box art installations, bringing a fresh burst of creativity to the Town’s streets.
Following the 2025 Call for Artists, selected local artists have transformed everyday infrastructure into eye-catching displays that celebrate Orangeville’s culture, history and spirit.
“It’s always truly inspiring to see the number of submissions we get from our incredible local artists,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, chair of the Orangeville Economic Development and Culture Committee. “Choosing the finalists is never easy with such an extraordinary pool of talent across Dufferin County. These four new additions will undoubtedly enhance the remarkable public art collection already enriching our community.”
Launched in 2016, the Utility Box Art Display Program highlights the work of local artists while honouring Orangeville’s unique heritage and character. Each year, the Town invites artists from across Dufferin County to submit original designs, with selected finalists receiving $750 and the opportunity to have their work featured in prominent public locations.
The Call for Artists will return in spring 2026, continuing the Town’s commitment to celebrating community creativity. All submissions are reviewed by the Economic Development and Culture Committee, which selects finalists whose artwork is then installed on designated utility boxes.
An online listing of all public art pieces, including the new installations, can be found at Orangeville.ca/DigitalGuide. Residents and visitors are invited to explore the tree sculptures, murals, and monuments that contribute to Orangeville’s public art collection.
The new art installations include: