Orangeville’s utility boxes get a splash of colour from local artists

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Orangeville is once again showcasing its vibrant arts scene with the unveiling of four new utility box art installations, bringing a fresh burst of creativity to the Town’s streets.

Following the 2025 Call for Artists, selected local artists have transformed everyday infrastructure into eye-catching displays that celebrate Orangeville’s culture, history and spirit.

“It’s always truly inspiring to see the number of submissions we get from our incredible local artists,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, chair of the Orangeville Economic Development and Culture Committee. “Choosing the finalists is never easy with such an extraordinary pool of talent across Dufferin County. These four new additions will undoubtedly enhance the remarkable public art collection already enriching our community.”

Launched in 2016, the Utility Box Art Display Program highlights the work of local artists while honouring Orangeville’s unique heritage and character. Each year, the Town invites artists from across Dufferin County to submit original designs, with selected finalists receiving $750 and the opportunity to have their work featured in prominent public locations.

The Call for Artists will return in spring 2026, continuing the Town’s commitment to celebrating community creativity. All submissions are reviewed by the Economic Development and Culture Committee, which selects finalists whose artwork is then installed on designated utility boxes.

An online listing of all public art pieces, including the new installations, can be found at Orangeville.ca/DigitalGuide. Residents and visitors are invited to explore the tree sculptures, murals, and monuments that contribute to Orangeville’s public art collection.

The new art installations include:

Mini Broadway and its Train Tracks by Kristina Proskurina. This piece is sponsored by Orangeville Hydro and located at 37 Armstrong Street. Kristina Proskurina’s vibrant pixel art design brings together iconic Orangeville buildings, paying tribute to both the town’s past and present. The inclusion of a train highlights the significance of the railway in Orangeville’s early development, and the installations are fittingly placed near the former train station building.

by Kristina Proskurina. This piece is sponsored by Orangeville Hydro and located at 37 Armstrong Street. Kristina Proskurina’s vibrant pixel art design brings together iconic Orangeville buildings, paying tribute to both the town’s past and present. The inclusion of a train highlights the significance of the railway in Orangeville’s early development, and the installations are fittingly placed near the former train station building. Dawn Reflections on Island Lake by Stewart Gunn is sponsored by Orangeville Hydro and also located at 37 Armstrong Street. A passionate photographer and musician, Stewart Gunn captures the peaceful beauty of Island Lake Conservation Area in this striking photo-based design. Often exploring the County on foot, by bike, or by kayak, Gunn uses his lens to inspire others to reconnect with the natural beauty around them.

by Stewart Gunn is sponsored by Orangeville Hydro and also located at 37 Armstrong Street. A passionate photographer and musician, Stewart Gunn captures the peaceful beauty of Island Lake Conservation Area in this striking photo-based design. Often exploring the County on foot, by bike, or by kayak, Gunn uses his lens to inspire others to reconnect with the natural beauty around them. Best Friends by Angela Burdon is located at Third Street and Fifth Avenue. Burdon is a local artist who provides lessons and creates custom paintings and sculptures. Based on an oil painting, the design is a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant equestrian community of Orangeville. Through her work, Burdon captures the loving, sweet natured side of horses — a soft moment in a challenging world to remind us that love and kindness are still around us all. The site itself carries deep roots in local history. It was once home to the exhibition grounds and the Orangeville Raceway, where horse racing events were held from the Fall Fair in 1877 until the early 1990s.

Readers Comments (0)