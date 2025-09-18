Orangeville Storm FC teams finish soccer season by claiming Cup Final

September 18, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Chris Broom

The Orangeville Storm FC U13 Girls capped off a stellar campaign by adding the SouthWest District Soccer League Cup to their expanding trophy case this past weekend.

The Storm’s game on Saturday (Sept. 13) in Guelph was a back-and-forth affair, with Orangeville taking the lead on three separate occasions before finally holding on for an exciting 3-2 win over the Stratford Strikers at the University of Guelph.

Nathalie Wojcik opened the scoring barely five minutes into the game on a perfect pass across the goal from Katrina von Rode.

Stratford struck back with a goal of their own from a free kick just before the half to even the score at 1-1.

League Champion Storm FC struck again midway through the second half as von Rode followed up on a rebound given up by the Stratford keeper to make it 2-1 for the Orangeville side, only to see the Strikers tie the game again at 2-2 a few minutes later.

However, the Orangeville side was determined to not be denied a chance to hold both SWDSL trophies, and Wojcik answered with a blast from 35 yards out with less than 10 minutes to play. The goal stood up as the winning strike and put the cherry on top of what was a highly successful season for the squad in its first year in scores and standings.

Head coach and club President Peter Mortson has now led two different teams to the district League and Cup champions in his coaching career in Orangeville. He and his coaching staff of Bill Traikos and Shannon von Rode deserve full marks for blending a team with a handful of underage players and finding the right mix for success.

Storm FC youth teams have had a remarkable run of success this summer, with the U14 Girls winning the Escarpment Soccer League Championship, posting a substantial gap in points over the second place team.

The Storm FC’s U21 Men won the SWDSL League and Cup championships in late August as well, while the U21 Women finished two points back of first place in the Ontario Soccer League standings.

U14 Boys Head Coach Sal Martinez led his team to a strong second-place finish in the Tier One group this season after being promoted following winning the Tier Two division in 2024.

Three championships in one season and a record number of trialists for spots on Storm FC teams this fall indicates that the club looks to be a force in SouthWest Soccer for years to come!

