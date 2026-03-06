General News

Orangeville SPCA rolls out the Neuter Scooter, offering free surgeries on World Spay Day

March 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Ontario SPCA’s Mobile Neuter Scooter program in Orangeville marked World Spay Day Tuesday, Feb. 24, with a focused push to tackle pet overpopulation and improve access to veterinary care for local families.

World Spay Day is designed to raise awareness of the consequences of unchecked pet populations, including overcrowded shelters and more animals living on the streets.

Shannon Bury, community outreach coordinator for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville Animal Centre, said the mobile clinic is an important tool for accessibility in the region.

“This initiative focuses on underserved communities and helps families access spay and neuter services that they may not have otherwise had access to,” she said. “This helps to reduce pet overpopulation in the province. It’s an important way to reach underserved communities that otherwise wouldn’t have access to the veterinarian care that is offered through static clinics.”

Rising demand for spay and neuter services, combined with an ongoing veterinarian shortage and the surge in pet ownership stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, has made programs like the Neuter Scooter increasingly important.

Appointments for these services typically fill within minutes when bookings open, underscoring the scale of the need.

The Neuter Scooter program in Orangeville operates on the second Wednesday of every month, offering surgeries at a reduced cost and, on special occasions like World Spay Day, at no cost to eligible pet owners.

“Across the organization, we were able to offer 227 free spay and neuter surgeries for both cats and dogs across the Ontario SPCA and humane society,” Bury said. “Then in Orangeville specifically, we were able to offer 15 free spay and neuter surgeries.”

Public reception to the mobile clinic has been positive, particularly among those who face financial or geographic barriers to veterinary care.

“Across the province, the SPCA has received very good reviews and feedback on it and has been able to help so many people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to this care,” Bury said. “For Orangeville, specifically, it is a bit of a newer program, so we are still getting things off the ground, but for the people who have been involved in the Orangeville clinics have expressed, like, a lot of gratitude and a lot of high impact from the surgeries being offered.”

While the Orangeville program is still relatively new and still establishing its reputation, participants have expressed strong appreciation for the support and relief it provides.

Overall, the Neuter Scooter is emerging as a key tool in reducing unplanned litters, easing pressure on shelters, and helping families keep their pets healthy and at home.


