Orangeville Ride for SPCA to return in June

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Ride for SPCA, originally started in 2022, will return on June 20.

The annual fundraiser, which has generated close to $12,000 for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre since its inception, will begin at 11 a.m. at the local SPCA building (650 Riddell Rd.).

Riders will leave for Higher Ground Café in Belfountain before travelling to Hockley Valley General Store, wrapping up around 3 p.m.

Event organizer Wayne Sumbler is moving to Langford, B.C., in the coming weeks, making the upcoming ride his final one in Orangeville. However, he said plans are in place to keep the ride going locally after he moves out west, and he’ll look to start something up near his new home.

“We won’t be here, but we will be starting something with Victoria SPCA,” Sumbler said.

He told the Citizen he is hoping for up to 20 riders, similar to past years’ turnout.

So far this year, just over $1,300 has been raised, with more expected before and during the ride.

Sumbler would like to thank all the sponsors who are supporting the event this year. Broadway Animal Hospital, Hyde Whipp, Dr. Michael Mori, Hawk Shop, Synergy Exteriors, Animals in Motion, Bar on Broadway, Posh Puppy, Booklore, Midemas, Toads Hollow, and Aardvark Music are sponsoring this year’s event.

Sumbler, Stella and his dog Austin would like to thank everyone for their support over the years.

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