Headline News

Orangeville municipal election draws over 20 candidates ahead of nomination deadline

August 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Twenty-one candidates have now filed nomination papers to run for mayor, deputy mayor, councillor or school board trustee in Orangeville’s upcoming municipal election.

The list includes three candidates for mayor: incumbent Lisa Post, former councillor and Deputy Mayor Nick Garisto and Christopher DeCastro.

Incumbent Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor is the only candidate to have filed for deputy mayor to date.

The councillor race currently has 12 candidates, including incumbents Joe Andrews, Tess Prendergast, Debbie Sherwood and Rick Stevens.

Other candidates who have filed for council are Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Michelle Hartley, Tricia Hebert, James Jackson, Lindsay Lupton, Vivian Petho, Sandra Pratt and Matthew Smith.

Five candidates have filed for school board trustee positions, with one candidate registered for each of the English public, English separate and French separate boards. Two candidates have filed for the position of trustee with the French public board.

Incumbent Coun. Andy Macintosh has not filed nomination papers and confirmed on Aug. 11 he will not be seeking re-election due to health challenges.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me over the years, especially my family,” Coun. Macintosh wrote in a social media post. “Your encouragement has meant the world to me.”

The nomination period closes Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Candidates will be certified by the Town of Orangeville clerk following the close of nominations.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 26, with the new council term beginning in November.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

From Shelburne to Paris: Special Olympics athlete represents Canada on world stage

By Sam Odrowski Shelburne’s Yazmine Wilson-Daponte returned home from Paris, France, with a fourth-place finish, a Women’s Fair Play Team Award and memories of representing ...

Murder, mystery and mayhem take the stage in Theatre Orangeville’s latest production

By Joshua Drakes Sherlock Holmes is back — and is bringing plenty of laughs with him. Theatre Orangeville’s Dramatic Young Company is diving into Baskerville: ...

Local Special Olympics athletes take centre stage at FIFA game

By Sam Odrowski Two local Special Olympics athletes traded their usual playing fields for a FIFA pitch in Toronto last month, taking part in a ...

Alarm raised over balance of Orangeville water and development

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville councillor believes steps should be taken early to safeguard Dufferin County’s groundwater later. A John Street woman urged ...

Council questioned why accessible parking spaces moved

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville seems to have regressed in efforts to open the town to more accessibility, according to one local advocate. Orangeville resident James ...

Hansen Boulevard connection opens after years of delays

By Sam Odrowski After years of delays, development changes and frustration from residents, the long-awaited Hansen Boulevard connection is finally open in Orangeville. A ribbon-cutting ...

Orangeville municipal election draws over 20 candidates ahead of nomination deadline

By Sam Odrowski Twenty-one candidates have now filed nomination papers to run for mayor, deputy mayor, councillor or school board trustee in Orangeville’s upcoming municipal ...

Dundalk-Orangeville bus service continues as regional transit study moves ahead

By Sam Odrowski Regional bus service connecting Dundalk and Orangeville will continue while officials work toward creating a unified transit network spanning four counties. Bruce, ...

Choices opens new facility with family unit for people facing homelessness

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Choices Shelter and Support Services officially opened the doors to its newest housing facility at 18 Townline in ...

Two-vehicle collision in Mulmur results in death of motorcyclist from Wellington North

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, with assistance from Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Mulmur ...