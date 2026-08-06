Two-vehicle collision in Mulmur results in death of motorcyclist from Wellington North

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, with assistance from Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Mulmur on Aug. 4.

At approximately 2:32 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 89 and 3rd Line in Violet Hill for a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old male from Wellington North, was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and requires support can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

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