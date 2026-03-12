Orangeville man documents experience riding town’s transit

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

One Orangeville man’s first experience on local transit was an eye-opener he hopes will lead to some improvements.a

Matthew Smith described his experience and some of his observations to town council when it met on March 9.

Smith said he put himself in the shoes of people who depend on Orangeville Transit to travel throughout the town. He rode both bus system routes on Family Day, Feb. 16.

The trip took him about two-and-a-half hours, he said.

On that day, the transit automatic vehicle locator (AVL) wasn’t working. That locator shows riders how close a bus is to their bus stop.

“So I didn’t know what time the bus would actually arrive at the stop,” Smith said. “Luckily, the bus was on schedule that day.”

Smith said he’s looked into it, and the transit system’s AVL is working fine now.

There’s a bus stop across from the Lord Dufferin Centre, a seniors’ residence. The stop there wouldn’t have been easily accessible to most senior citizens due to the lack of a ramp to the portion of the stop cleared of snow.

“I just feel this particular stop isn’t meeting the needs of the Lord Dufferin residents,” Smith said. “And I believe that’s why this particular stop was actually placed there, to service the building.”

He said some bus stop shelters lacked route maps and schedules for potential riders. A Centennial Road bus shelter lacked a garbage can and, as a result, “had quite a bit of garbage in it.”

The presence of a garbage can doesn’t guarantee that people will use it, he said. But it will at least give people an opportunity to litter less.

One of the more glaring omissions Smith noticed during his ride was that the bus stops weren’t announced. The province’s human rights tribunal ruled the Toronto Transit Commission in July 2007 violated the rights of people with disabilities by not calling out the stops. The issue of stops not being announced particularly affects blind passengers, who may be unsure of how far along the route they are.

In Orangeville, Smith figures that functioning AVLs resolve that issue. However, the school buses that are often used when transit buses are off the road are not equipped with AVL.

Those school buses also pose a traffic risk at some intersections because the accessibility lift is located at the back of the bus. As accessible boarding will be from the bus stop’s sidewalk, the bus would have to pull into the intersection and disrupt traffic flow to accommodate a rider using the lift.

“I believe that would be a safety issue,” he said.

Based on some of Smith’s social media feedback, it seems people feel the 45-minute bus routes are too long for users. Some people opt to walk to where they need to go.

But one visually impaired resident who contacted Smith said walking isn’t an option. But riding the bus on those long routes often takes a whole day to get anything done.

“The new transit system prevents me from being independent,” the respondent wrote.

Smith suggested Orangeville Transit consider adding a third route when its new 40-foot vehicle is on the road.

Mayor Lisa Post said municipal staff are aware of issues with the routes. Staff have been gathering rider feedback, she said. A report based on that consultation into options is expected soon.

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said reliability of routes has been the top issue heard about the bus service. That’s been resolved, he said.

“Every bus was on time and that was the No. 1 complaint we heard,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor appreciated Matthew Smith’s efforts. The very fact that Matthew Smith saw what he did tells Taylor that people are using transit.

Taylor said he was a voice against transit eight years ago. And council eventually voted to adopt a free bus service.

The fact that ridership has increased proves how wrong he was, Taylor said.

“There is a propensity between the people who need the service and those who don’t,” Taylor said. “We need those people to be out in the community using the service.”

Taylor said he was afraid the town was “shoving money at something and not getting a benefit for it.”

Readers Comments (0)