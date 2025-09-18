General News

Orangeville Library to host event supporting families navigating the digital world

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The digital world offers kids the opportunity to learn and connect, but it can also bring challenges that affect their health, safety and relationships.

To assist parents in navigating these challenges, the Orangeville Public Library is inviting them a virtual session called Raising Digital Citizens, on Sept. 25,

Today’s kids are growing in a world different from generations before, one that cannot be separated from growing up online. From social media, to gaming, endless access to content and people from around the world, it can be a difficult space to navigate for parents and their children.

“Kids are spending more of their time online and parents are looking for guidance they can trust,” explained Shannon McGrady, library program and research coordinator. “This session is hosted by experts in the field and gives families tools to support kids in building healthy and balanced relationships with technology.”

Raising Digital Citizens will be led by two experienced psychologists, Dr. Michelle Fardella (C. Psych) and Dr. Stephanie Lavoie (C. Psych), both of whom currently serve as directors at WonderTree Child, Adolescent and Family Practice in Orangeville.

Through a balanced approach, participants will learn:

  • how to talk with children about online safety and boundaries
  • how screen time and social media impact brain development and mental health
  • signs of unsafe online behaviour—and how to respond
  • strategies to build resilience, responsibility and critical thinking
  • ways to model healthy tech habits as a family

“The presentation is grounded in research, compassion and real-world experience,” said Dr. Fardella. “Regardless of how much exposure and experience your child has online, these practical tools and the information provided will help with parenting at all stages of online activity.

The virtual event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

To receive the Microsoft Teams link and confirm your attendance, please register at orangevillelibrary.ca/RaisingDigitalCitizens.


