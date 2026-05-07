Orangeville Junior B Northmen move into first place after weekend wins

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are now 3-0 to start the season and are in first place in the West Division of the OJBLL after two wins over the weekend.

A road game against the Hamilton Bengals started the Northmen’s season on April 23 and resulted in a 9-8 win, marking the squad’s first victory of the 2026 schedule.

The Northmen had their home opener at the Alder Street arena on Saturday, May 2, against the Wallaceburg Red Devils.

Saturday’s home opener saw the Northmen take a huge 9-0 lead, leaving the Wallaceburg team in disarray and scrambling to get back into the game.

O-ville’s Riley Bissett got the hat-trick in the first period, scoring three times.

The other Northmen’s first-period goals came from Tyler Grongroos, Cole Hunt, Braden Gilmore, Kieran Witte, and Zenon Lipinski for two.

Things settled down in the second period.

Wallaceburg got its first goal of the game at 53 seconds into the second period.

Orangeville’s Ryan Livingston matched that goal.

The Red Devils scored late in the period, and Orangeville’s Levi Spindler matched that goal with just under two minutes remaining on the clock.

Spindler got his second goal of the night when he hit the back of the Wallaceburg net early in the third period.

The Red Devils got a final goal for the night late in the period.

Whitt and Hunt both got their second goals of the night for the Northmen to end the game with a 14-4 win for Orangeville.

The following day, Sunday, May 3, the Northmen hosted the London Blue Devils.

Orangeville dominated the game after the first period, when they took a 7-2 lead.

Keeping up the pressure, the Northmen outscored the Blue Devils 8-2 in the second period for a 15-4 lead going into the final period of play.

They ended the night with two more goals in the third period to win the game 17-5.

The win places the Northmen in first place in the West Division.

The Six Nations Rebels and St. Catharines Athletics are also undefeated after three games this season.

It is way too early in the season to see any real progress on how teams will do this year.

In the East division, the Akwesasne Thunder have moved into first place after winning their first three games of the season.

The Northmen played a home game against the Guelph Regals on Wednesday, May 6, with results not available at press time.

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen will return to their home floor at the Alder Street arena on Saturday, May 9, to host the Owen Sound North Stars.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

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