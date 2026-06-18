Sports

Orangeville Junior B Northmen finish in second place in West Division

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen have finished the regular season of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League with a second-place finish.

The Northmen took a 7-6 overtime loss in their final game against the Cambridge Highlanders on June 14.

In the final game, the Orangeville team led 2-1 after the first period, on goals from Zenon Lipinski and Lincoln Gear.

The second period was low-scoring, with each team notching a single goal.

Orangeville’s Owen Critchley scored the Northmen’s goal at 16:08 into the period.

It was a 3-2 Northmen game going into the final period.

The Highlands took a lead with two goals in the first half of the period.

The Northmen responded, scoring three goals to move back into the lead.

Northmen’s goals came from Porter Crossman, Tyler Gronroos, and Cole Hunt.

With a two-goal lead and the clock ticking down, the Northmen seemed poised to take the win; however, the Cambridge team scored with 1:14 left on the clock, then followed up with the tying goal with just 23 seconds remaining in the game to force an overtime period to decide the winner.

Cambridge scored at just over five minutes into the OT period for the win.

The Northmen completed the regular season with a 15-5 record, including one overtime loss.

The Six Nations Rebels finished in first place in the division with a 19-1 record and 38 points.

The Guelph Regals finished in third place, followed by the St. Catharines Athletics.

In the East Division of the OJBLL, the Akwesasne Thunder finished the regular season in first place with an undefeated 20-0 record after playing their final game against the Gloucester Griffins on June 15.

Teams will now get ready for playoff mode.

The playoff schedule has not yet been announced.


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