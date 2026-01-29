Orangeville Food Bank to hold annual Coldest Night of the Year walk fundraiser

January 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Orangeville Food Bank is preparing to host its annual Coldest Night of the Year walk, a community fundraiser that shines a light on local food insecurity.

Participants can choose a two- or five-kilometre route that begins at the Orangeville Food Bank and winds through downtown streets before returning for an outdoor celebration.

Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Donor Engagement and Outreach Manager for the food bank, said that the walk is meant to allow residents to experience – briefly – the conditions that the homeless population must endure every day.

“We walk to raise awareness for those in our community that are living with food insecurity,” she said. “This walk will give people the feeling of what it is like for a short period of time to be in their shoes.”

“As much as we’re raising funds, we’re raising awareness for what’s happening in our community, and the more people that can come out and support, the better,” DeCaprio added.

The event invites residents to experience, for a short time, the harsh winter conditions that many unhoused and struggling neighbours face far more often, while raising vital funds to keep food support programs running.

The Orangeville Food Bank has operated Coldest Night of the Year since 2018, and community support has grown steadily. In its first year, the event raised just under $48,000. This year, with more than a month still to go before walkers hit the streets, fundraising has already surpassed that original total.

“The first year in 2018, we raised a total of $47,796, which was absolutely amazing,” DeCaprio said. “This year already, and we still have 37 days until the event… we’ve already raised $54,484.”

Last year, by the end of the fundraiser, the food bank raised $176,000 in donations.

Organizers have set a target of $200,000 to help offset the rising cost of groceries, especially the perishable items the food bank must purchase, such as milk, eggs, and fresh produce.

Local service clubs, churches, volunteer teams, schools, sports groups, and informal social circles all play a major role, both by walking and by volunteering on event day. Despite showing up all year to help run the food bank’s operations and committing so much time to charity, these groups continue to throw themselves into the walk and fundraiser, leading teams in donations and helping to organize the walk itself.

“Not only do they volunteer with us all year long, they’re captaining these teams, they’re spearheading this event,” DeCaprio said. “Then they come, and they still support the Coldest Night of the Year by volunteering the night of the event, which takes over 100 volunteers to run.”

The 2026 walk is scheduled for Feb. 28, with activities centered at the Orangeville Food Bank. Registration opens at 4 p.m., although organizers recommend that most participants arrive closer to 4:30 p.m. to avoid waiting in the cold.

Shortly before 5 p.m., there will be opening remarks and final instructions, followed by the official start of the walk at 5 p.m. Walkers are expected to finish between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., returning to a community gathering in the back parking lot featuring food, music, burn barrels, and a festive atmosphere.

The Orangeville-based DJ company, Dufferin DJs, will be spinning the tunes at CNOY to create a celebratory atmosphere for walk participants.

Everyone is welcome and invited to attend the walk and participate in the fundraiser, but DeCaprio said not to be discouraged if you’re not in a position to donate; advocacy is still greatly appreciated.

“Even if somebody feels that they’re not able to raise any donations, register for the walk,” she said. “Come on out. As much as we’re raising funds, we’re raising awareness for what’s happening in our community, and the more people that can come out and support, the better.”

For more information about the Coldest Night of the Year walk and donations, go to https://en.cnoy.org/location/orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)