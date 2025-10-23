General News

Orangeville Food Bank shares Monthly Community Update for September

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Statistics show demand through September outpaced donations by nearly 26,000 pounds

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville Food Bank released its Monthly Community Update for September, sharing statistics on usage.

Overall, 1,533 individuals and 620 households accessed the food bank last month, accounting for a roughly 10 per cent year-over-year increase.

September saw 531 children use the food bank, accounting for over 30 per cent of the people served. This number is up from 447 during the same month in 2024.

A total of 219 seniors used the food bank in September, up from 206 in 2024.

One of the more concerning trends from the Monthly Community Update for September is the gap between food intake and output.

“We distributed 59,186 pounds of food in September, but only 33,591 pounds came in. That’s a shortfall of almost 26,000 pounds in a single month, showing how demand is outpacing donations,” reads the Community Update.

Looking at the Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley (DFSGV), which joined forces with the Orangeville Food Bank on Jan. 1, 2024, there has been an increase in usage since opening its new location in the community’s old schoolhouse at 27 Main St. N in early August.

In September, 4,094 pounds of food were distributed, compared to 2,661 pounds in August. This accounts for an increase of 1,433 pounds.

The DFSGV attributes this increase to the fact that the location no longer requires appointments to access service, making it more flexible and accessible. Awareness of the service has also been increasing.

Similar to the Orangeville Food Bank’s statistics, more than 30 per cent of the people accessing DFSGV are children.

These statistics demonstrate the ongoing struggle many households face, amidst high inflation, historical wage stagnation, and rising costs for housing.  


