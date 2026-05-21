Orangeville District Secondary School’s girls varsity soccer team enters playoff mode

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

After an outstanding regular season, the Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears varsity girls soccer team has entered the District 4/10 playoffs.

The Bears finished the regular season in second place with a 4-1-1 record.

They played their final regular-season game on May 12 against Centre Wellington District High School and left the pitch with a 2-0 win.

The Bears have managed to shut out their opponents in three games this season.

Heading into the District 4/10 playoffs, Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School got a bye in the first round as the first-place team.

The other six teams played the quarter-final games on Thursday, May 14.

The Bears were up against the Gaels from Guelph Collegiate on the pitch at ODSS for a late afternoon game.

ODDS dominated the game and left the field with a 4-0 win to advance to the semi-final round.

“We’ve been working together really and everyone has been coming together,” said Bears player Ellianna Baldassarra after the quarter-final win. “We had to work just to get the team together this year. Today’s game was good. We really pulled it together. We had to get serious about it, and we really wanted the win. We didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves and go into it thinking we were going to win.”

The team took the challenge seriously and played their best to win the game.

The Bears soccer team had trouble getting players this year, as athletes generally can’t play on more than one team at a time, and other school sports were competing for talent.

“I’m really proud of how we played all season,” said Bears player Mack Broom. “We had a rough start getting players out and getting a commitment. That was really challenging. It was opened up so players could do multi-sports, and that brought it some more players. I don’t think we expected to do this well going into the season. We have a lot of talent. It’s hard to guess how we will do at the beginning of the season. In today’s game, we split the play a lot. Our forward players were making a lot of runs, and our middle players were able to find them.”

The Bears are taking the playoffs seriously, so much so that they had a practice on Monday during the long weekend to prepare for their semi-final game.

The Bears were scheduled to meet the team from John F. Ross on Tuesday, May 19, with results not available at press time.

In the other District 4/10 semi-final, St. James will be up against Bishop Macdonell.

If the Bears are successful on Tuesday, they will move on to compete in the District championship game.

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