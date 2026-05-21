Orangeville District Secondary School’s girls varsity rugby team completes 2026 season

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears varsity girls’ rugby team completed the regular season with a good showing this year.

In their final game, the Bears didn’t get the result they hoped for, but they played a good game and can be proud of a strong season.

The Bears finished with a 3-3 record and a fifth-place finish in the District 4/10 standings.

They were edged out of a playoff berth by Centennial Collegiate, who also had a 3-3 record but placed third based on points for/against.

There isn’t a quarter-final round in rugby, so only the top four teams advance to the semi-finals.

In their final game, the Bears were up against the Royals from Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne.

It was a cool and windy day when the two teams took to the rugby pitch at ODSS for the final regular-season game.

Centre Dufferin took an early lead and managed to hang on for the rest of the game.

The final score was 39-10 for the Shelburne team.

Several of the Bears’ veteran players played their final high school game.\

“I think we really tried to work hard and better ourselves as a team that worked together really well, and I’m really proud of my girls,” said Bears veteran player Melissa Simpson after the game. “We’ve had some really good wins, and we got through some hard times together, and I’m really going to miss this team. Today, we really pulled through at the end, and we really fought through this game.”

The Royals will now compete in the semi-final round of the playoffs against Guelph Collegiate.

The other District 4/10 semi-final game will pit John F. Ross against Centennial Collegiate.

The District 4/10 championship final game will be played today (Thursday, May 21).

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