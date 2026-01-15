Orangeville Curling Club holding 50/50 draw to support junior programs

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Curling Club is holding a 50/50 draw to raise funds in support of its junior programs.

This is a chance to win up to $9,000 while supporting a good cause at the same time.

The draw is open to persons 18 years of age and older, and purchasers must be physically located within Ontario at the time of purchase.

When the winning ticket is drawn, the winner will receive 50 per cent of the total gross ticket sales with a maximum prize payout of $9,000.

The winner will be selected by a physical draw from ticket stubs on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Orangeville Curling Club.

The winner must present a valid government-issued ID, and the prize must be claimed within two months of the draw date.

Unclaimed prizes will be donated to the Orangeville Food Bank.

If a winning ticket is illegible or missing contact information, an alternate ticket will be drawn immediately.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Orangeville Curling Club and are sold during regular league schedules.

The funds raised will be used to assist the Curling Club’s Junior/Little Rocks program.

