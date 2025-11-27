Orangeville council to review proposed 2026 budget with 2 per cent tax increase from town-run services, 1.36 per cent from OPP

November 27, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is in the process of preparing its 2026 budget, which will be presented in draft form at council’s Dec. 1 meeting.

“The proposed 2026 Town of Orangeville Budget focuses on investing in what matters by protecting the everyday services that shape quality of life in Orangeville,” reads a statement from the town issued on Nov. 26. “With a modest town-controlled increase of 1.99 per cent, the budget supports ‘finishing what we’ve started’ by advancing critical in-progress projects, ensuring proper funding is available for existing services and planning responsibly for growth.”

From road maintenance, parks and recreation to transit, traffic lights, pipes and safe drinking water, the budget covers Orangeville’s annual operational and capital costs.

“Rooted in our vision of a dynamic future inspired by our historic charm, the 2026 budget reflects a commitment to stability, transparency and the long-term value residents and business deserve,” the town stated.

The town noted that throughout this year, economic trends have been rapidly evolving due to tariffs and inflation, affecting several sectors, including municipalities.

“A strong budget balances these challenges with the service expectations of its community and the investments required for growth and development,” the town stated.

The draft budget proposes a 3.4 per cent total tax impact, with 1.99 per cent coming from town-run services, which are controlled by the municipality. The other 1.36 per cent comes from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) service costs.

The average homeowner will see an increase of approximately $120 in their annual property tax bills, equating to an extra $10 per month.

“Town staff faced a significant challenge this year, finding a balance between meeting our community’s growing needs, infrastructure pressures and keeping costs manageable for taxpayers,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “Staff approached every decision with our community in mind. In a time of financial uncertainty, this proposed budget lays out a plan that is both practical, responsible and focused on the long-term well-being of Orangeville.”

It’s important to note that the town will receive growth assessment details from the Municipal Property Association Corporation (MPAC) on Dec. 9, and the tax impact will be updated when that information is confirmed.

“This year’s budget is guided by the idea of finishing what has been started, maintaining safe and reliable community services and planning responsibly for growth,” the town stated.

To achieve this, the town is investing in assets as well as future planning systems and processes.

Orangeville is facing an infrastructure backlog, so it is developing a consistent, sustainable strategy to renew, repair, and maintain assets, with a focus on extending their lifespans.

In regard to long-term financial planning, the town says it is working to ensure investments, debt repayment and projects that “prepare for future growth are being made at the right time using the right assets.”

The various departments at the Town of Orangeville are seeking efficiencies while improving services.

“Affordability continues to guide the town’s long-term financial planning. Like a homeowner deciding what repairs to move forward with now and what can wait, or where to reduce costs on groceries, the town has taken a practical, strategic approach to using taxpayer dollars responsibly, making each dollar stretch as much as possible,” said Orangeville CAO David Smith.

“The 2026 proposed budget is about planning responsibly and investing wisely in what matters. Staff have worked hard with council’s guidance to develop a modest budget that accomplishes these goals.”

Only projects deemed necessary by the town were introduced for the 2026 budget.

When looking at OPP costs, the 2026 budget is estimated at $6.8 million, representing an 11 per cent increase from 2025.

“Final billing details weren’t available when the budget was prepared, but the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed increases will be capped at 11 per cent,” the town stated.

“Even at the capped amount, OPP costs remain below the $8.4 million spent on local policing in 2020 (under the Orangeville Police Service), with the gap widening further when inflation is considered. Most municipalities, including those with their own police services, are facing inflationary pressures.”

The town added, “The transition to OPP continues to generate savings in Orangeville.”

Projects the town says will improve the community are included in the 2026 spending plan.

New fire hall construction is in the 2026 budget, with an additional council-approved cost of $745,662. This brings the project’s total cost $26.5 million, which is what’s required to build the new facility.

A major project continuing next year is upgrades to Rotary Park, beginning with the installation of a new playground.

A New water storage tank is being funded for 2026, with construction completed in 2025, and the town expects it will be functional next year.

“This facility will help meet increased demand and strengthen the reliability of our water supply,” the town stated.

An active transportation corridor project is set to begin in early 2026, and the town continues to prepare for the development of a town-wide trail system. This system is intended to create an accessible, active way for people to get around the community.

Two new Orangeville Transit buses have been ordered, with expected delivery in late 2026.

An additional bus is proposed for the 2026 budget.

“The new buses will help create consistency, support greater accessibility and improve services for transit riders,” the town stated.

After the draft 2026 budget is presented to Orangeville council on Dec. 1, there will be a capital budget deliberation on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 10, council will undergo an operating budget deliberation and approve the consolidated budget.

Orangeville taxpayers who would like to get involved in the budget process can provide feedback by attending the listed council meetings and delegating. During a delegation, town residents can ask municipal officials and staff questions in an open forum.

Visit orangeville.ca/SpeakUp to learn more about how to speak or appear as a delegate at these meetings at Orangeville Town Hall.

Meetings can also be observed live at orangeville.ca/YouTube.

