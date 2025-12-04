Headline News

Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol (OCNLP), is back.

Now in its sixth year, the contest is run by the same organizers as the Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol, and has grown in popularity each year, with its Facebook Page now at over 2,000 followers.

A list of the best-decorated homes in Orangeville is shared on the OCNLP Facebook Page leading up to Christmas, and it will be finalized on Dec. 10.

As of Dec. 3, the list includes 339 Lisa Marie Dr., 5 Aiken Cres. (2024 People’s Choice Winner), 183 Elaine Dr., 100 Meadow Dr., 26 Pheasant Cres., 19 Banting Dr., 30 Westdale Ave., 203 Elizabeth St., 12 Faulkiner St., 67 Parkview Dr., 2 Brighton Pl., 8 Chapman Rd., 90 Althorpe Dr., 51 Sherwood St., 21 Glengarry St., and 18 Rose St.

As well, Andrew Ave., Adams Ct. and Parklane have been named “Sweet Streets,” and OCNLP organizer Michelle Hartley said these neighbourhoods are not to be missed.

When the final list is released, it will be divided into two areas: north of Broadway and south of Broadway. One winner from each area will be announced across six categories – Best Roof Display, Best Single Tree Display, Best Multiple Tree Display, Best Street, Best Sparkle/Brightness, and People’s Choice.

The People’s Choice Winner will be determined through an online vote on Dec. 23 and 24, while the rest of the winners will be chosen by a panel of community judges.

The same house cannot win two years in a row in the same category, except for the People’s Choice Award.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., the OCNLP will feature Christmas carolling, beginning at the Lord Dufferin Centre Gazebo, travelling up First Street to Broadway, and ending at the Christmas tree in front of Orangeville Town Hall.

The carollers will be accepting quarters, which will be donated to the Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library. The quarters will be available at the Orangeville Food Bank vending machine inside the library, where anyone can access food at 25 cents per item.

To learn more about the annual contest, visit the “Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol” Facebook page.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Melancthon mayor shocked by OPP raid at local scrapyard

By Josh Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and ...

Rapunzel: A Braid New World features hilariously dramatic retelling of beloved fairy tale

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s latest pantomime production is funny, visually appealing and absolutely worth seeing for some much-needed laughs during ...

Orangeville welcomes 33 years of Christmas in the Park

By Joshua Drakes The park of Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas ...

Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol ...

Credit Valley Conservation’s offer to purchase ‘Swan Lake’ denied

By Riley Murphy Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) made an offer to purchase 593 Charleston Sideroad, otherwise known as 0 Shaws Creek Road and “Swan Lake” ...

Orangeville council reviews 2026 budget during special meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s new municipal capital and operating budget will be the final annual spending plan debated by the current ...

Dufferin Oaks’ annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program encourages donations from the community

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Everyone deserves to get a gift for Christmas, and Dufferin Oaks wants to ensure seniors are remembered this ...

Dufferin County mourns the loss of lifelong advocate for mothers and babies

By Sam Odrowski A Grand Valley woman who dedicated her life to serving mothers, babies, and the broader community recently passed away. Robin Berger, who ...

Julia’s Place Music Therapy Centre to host interactive music concert this weekend

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A heart-warming performance with a focus on audience participation will be held at a local church this weekend. ...

Hockley Historic Community Hall and Church to hold third annual Christmas Concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For those who are looking for a local festive way to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season, Hockley ...